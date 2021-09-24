The town of Clendenin will change its boundaries to include two additional properties just south of its current limits after receiving approval from the Kanawha County Commission on Thursday.
The town had passed an ordinance annexing the future site of the new Clendenin Elementary School, to be built off Elk River Road near Wolverton Road, and a nearby boat ramp.
A section of Elk River Road/U.S. 119 up to the boat ramp is also included in the annexation, but houses and businesses along the way are not.
Andrew Gunnoe, Kanawha County’s assistant attorney and deputy county manager, said because the town annexed the properties by ordinance under a section of state code that allows annexation without an election under certain circumstances, the commission’s role in accepting the annexation was “ministerial,” or a clerical function that it is required to approve without discretion.
Four people concerned about the annexation attended Thursday's meeting. Harry White, a resident of Kelly Hill Road near Clendenin, expressed concern the town may try to annex land owners there.
Commission President Kent Carper said the commission has been generally opposed to town’s annexing properties over the objections of land owners.
“I think it would be hard to get me to vote when a contiguous land owner or freeholder that has interest is objected to it,” Carper said. “We generally don’t favor that.”
Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers said the town does not have an interest in annexing Kelly Hill.
The Kanawha County Board of Education, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (which built the boat ramp), and the state Division of Highways supported the annexation.
Also Thursday, the county commission agreed to give $100,000 to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for its monoclonal antibody clinic. The health department opened the clinic last week to treat COVID-19 patients in an attempt to alleviate hospital overcrowding.
Dr. Sherri Young, interim health officer for the health department, said the clinic so far had treated 62 patients and another 24 were on the schedule for Friday.
The treatments are for patients in their first 10 days of COVID-19 symptoms, Young said. If patients wait too long, the virus replicates too much and the viral load makes it too difficult for the treatments to work, she said.
Young said the treatments are not a substitute for getting vaccinated.
“It is clear by the evidence of the numbers that we are seeing of deaths, ICU, hospital admissions that the vaccine, even though we may have break through cases, is clearly saving lives,” Young said. “There’s no substitute for the vaccine. “This [clinic] is a safety net.
"The other thing we cannot count on is the fact that monoclonal antibodies will be around forever," she said. "We are already experiencing a little bit of a shortage and some delays in receiving the [monoclonal antibodies].”
Also Thursday:
- The commission awarded $125,000 to 24 school teams as a part of its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. Under the program, the commission gives up to $10,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to school teams or organizations who get at 90% of their members vaccinated.
- The commission also set the trick-or-treat time in the county for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Carper said the day was decided after a social media poll and a survey of municipalities in the county about when they would hold their Halloween festivities. The city of Charleston announced Thursday it would also have trick or treat at that day and time.