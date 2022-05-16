A developer putting senior housing in a downtown Charleston building will get some help from the Kanawha County Commission.
The commission on Monday approved a request from Pison Development to freeze the taxes on the building, at 1114 Quarrier St., at a fair market value for 10 years.
The development is buying the 100-year-old building from the YWCA for $1.2 million. The building has been vacant for about three years. The Charleston YMCA last used the building for fitness services.
The building is not currently on the county’s tax rolls because it belongs to the YWCA, a nonprofit organization. The County Commission agreed to assess the building at a fair market value, which will be frozen as the building is improved, commission president Kent Carper said.
The project will cost about $7.5 million, plus about $1.2 million for the building, said Bill Turner, a principal with Pison Development.
He told commissioners that, without the payment in lieu of taxes, the project would not be able to move forward “for a while.”
“We’d have to go back and take and raise rents,” he said. “We’d have to go back and try to save money on materials, change designs, all kinds of different things. That would take months and months and months.”
In supporting the project, Commissioner Ben Salango said he’s in favor of incentivizing development, even though he “catches grief” when he votes to approve freezing taxes or taking buildings off the tax rolls.
“If we don’t incentivize to spur investment, there’s not going to be investment,” Salango said. “Those buildings are going to be vacant. There’s going to be crime there. They’re going to be falling in and, 10 years from now, when somebody finally buys it, or takes it over, most likely on some sort of tax sale or bankruptcy or whatever it may be, it’s going to be impossible to fix it.
“So, while I’m not necessarily in favor of taking things off the books or freezing, I think it’s necessary to generate investment.”
The payment in lieu of taxes has to be approved by the county regional development authority.
Debby Weinstein, CEO of the YWCA, said the nonprofit organization has been in contact with Pison Development for two years as the company has worked toward getting tax credits.
The building used to house the organization’s Sojourner’s Shelter, she said.
“When they told us they wanted to create affordable senior housing and keep the building, my board and I were thrilled,” she said. “We didn’t want the building to come down.”
The YWCA and Pison hope to close on the building’s sale by the end of May or June, Weinstein said. The construction will take a year to a year and a half, Turner said.
He said the project will take a “lot of construction.”
“A new addition will be put on the rear of the structure,” Turner said. “Again, the historical integrity of the structure will be maintained. There probably will end up being one of the larger grassy areas ... in downtown Charleston because there is a large parking lot there that we’ll actually end up making green space out of it.”
Also Monday, state auditor JB McCuskey told the County Commission that Kanawha is one of 51 counties that his office is recommending provide pay raises for elected officials. Senate Bill 172, passed during the 2022 legislative session, raised the salaries for county commissioners, sheriffs, county clerks, circuit clerks, assessors and prosecuting attorneys.
As part of the bill, the Auditor’s Office was left to determine which county commissions were capable of giving raises for their elected officials, McCuskey said.
“What our office did is, we undertook to do an analysis of all 55 counties. We probably spent 300 man hours in the last month, figuring out how our county budgets are structured and how we could work to make sure that this happened the way that we believe the Legislature intended,” he said.
McCuskey said his office thinks the Kanawha County Commission has sufficient revenue and that its budget is sufficiently strong to handle the raises.
Also Monday, commissioners approved a request for $97,500 in American Rescue Plan funding to the West Virginia Regional Technology Park Coalition to host a “Red Carpet Tour” to attract new businesses to the state.