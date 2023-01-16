After-school teacher Ruth Terrell (right) shows her students a display about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during an MLK Day celebration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, in Charleston, on Monday.
Leeshia Lee (left) received The Links Inc.’s inaugural Community Champion Award during Monday’s event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Michelle Foster (right), president of the Charleston-Institute Chapter of The Links, presented Lee with the award.
After-school teacher Ruth Terrell (right) shows her students a display about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during an MLK Day celebration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, in Charleston, on Monday.
Leeshia Lee (left) received The Links Inc.’s inaugural Community Champion Award during Monday’s event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Michelle Foster (right), president of the Charleston-Institute Chapter of The Links, presented Lee with the award.
Hundreds of people gathered Monday afternoon in Charleston to honor and remember the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the community center that bears his name.
“When he talks ... that faith is like moving forward, even though you may not see the whole staircase. There’s a quote to the effect. That really inspires me,” Michelle Foster, president of the Charleston-Institute Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, said during the event marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“Though you don’t have all the answers, you don’t see the whole path all the way through,” she said. “You’re still moving forward and taking that step.”
The myriad faces gathered to celebrate King’s legacy featured many hues, as attendees participated in one of several impromptu dance sessions or carefully added brushstrokes to an increasingly vibrant community mural, among a host of activities presented for all ages.
“It’s so nice to see the community organically rise up and put together a celebration that has all these young people attending,” Elliot Hicks said of the celebration first organized by The Links, a not-for-profit volunteer service organization, in 2020. “It looks so much more organic than some of the contrived celebrations that we’ve had before. This is community spirit, and it’s something we really need to try to hold on to.”
A few attendees reflected on how King’s mission, words or philosophy had affected their lives and why it is important to pass on his message.
“I had a dream when I came out of Logan County. I wanted to become somebody. I became a nurse, and I was able to educate and teach the younger nurses, the people in my community,” Deborah Walker said. “[King] taught me that the dream was inside of us, for us to lead others to a great community.”
In one of the most poignant moments of the afternoon, a small group of students from South Charleston, Capital and George Washington high schools exclaimed their message together in powerful prose.
“Tell them he came to wake the conscience. Tell them he came to shake the complacent. Tell them he came to teach us how to dream,” they said, their words ringing clear to the back of the room. “Martin, a leader of men. He made revolutions. He drew battle lines. His words were his weapons. His deeds were his monuments. He fought wars, and never once with a loaded gun.”
The event also served as an opportunity for The Links to honor its inaugural community champion — playwright, author and former DJ Leeshia Lee.
Lee, who grew up in Charleston’s Orchard Manor, also serves as a mentor to more than 200 children through her Fairy Boss Mothers and Game Changers programs. Each project aligns area youth with professionals in several disciplines.
“We want to show them their history is great, their legacy is great, that they are a continuation of that,” Lee said. “We want them to see that dreams come true.
“It’s a continuation of what [King] started. He instilled in us that anything we want to do, our current location did not determine our future destination.”
Foster praised Lee’s commitment to giving back to her community.
“Dr. King believed in the power of love. Leeshia is love personified,” Foster said. “Dr. King said anybody can be great because anybody can serve. Leeshia selflessly serves our community.
“And, of course, Dr. King had his dream, and Leeshia is a visionary lifting up children of this community and showing them what they can be and, most importantly, showing them they’re worthy of all this life has to offer.”