Mallory Burka’s vision came to life Monday morning as community members and students from Mountaineer Montessori School’s summer program gathered to paint the wall of Risk's Fas Chek Market in Kanawha City.
The idea to create a mural in Kanawha City was born a few years ago when Burka’s father, Rick, was the president of Kanawha City Community Association. After he died in July 2020, the KCCA asked Burka to create, design and organize the project.
Burka, the neighborhood arts coordinator and administrative assistant for FestivALL, asked community members to help her fill the wall with blocks of color as part of Kanawha City Mural Community Paint Day.
“It’s finally coming to fruition a couple years later, but the whole idea is just to bring people to Kanawha City, be a light in one of the lights in Charleston,” said Burka.
The colorful design is embellished with the saying, “You can do anything you put your mind to,” something Burka’s father used to tell her when she was younger.
“That is something that has always resonated with me growing up, and I thought that, you know, being a sentimental mural for myself, I also thought for the general public it would be a great reminder and sense of encouragement,” said Burka.
Additionally, “Wish you were here” is written across the smaller wall of the mural to remember Burka’s father and remind those visiting or leaving the city that Charleston will always long for their presence, Burka said.
The mural, which is sponsored by the KCCA, in partnership with the Charleston Office of Public Art, is the first large-scale mural in Kanawha City and is only a short walk from Mountaineer Montessori’s main campus.
Mountaineer Montessori teaches children age 2 through eighth grade with a hands-on Montessori approach that focuses on empowering students through creativity and art, said Alasha Al-Qudwah, Mountaineer Montessori's summer camp director and upper elementary lead teacher. She said the school operates with mixed-age classrooms, allowing students to learn at their own pace within a group of two or three grade levels.
After moving their main campus to Kanawha City last August, Al-Qudwah said it has been easier to utilize outdoor space and work with the community on events like the Community Paint Day. She said that, once she learned about the event, she thought it would be the perfect activity for their summer camp students.
“When [the students] found out like, not only is it a mural that’s kind of like in our neck of the woods, it’s like, ‘Oh we can walk here from campus,’” she said. “They were just so excited to be part of the community today.”
Mason Maurer, a soon-to-be sixth-grader, said his favorite part about painting is “the inspiration that a blank canvas gives me.” Maurer, a recent transfer student to MMS, noted that he likes the Montessori-style school because it gives him more freedom over what he’s learning.
Lillian Lasky, a rising fourth-grader, described painting as “extraordinary” and said her favorite part of the summer has been helping create the mural.
“What I love is that, every time they come to school now, they’ll feel like, ‘Oh, I was part of that mural,’” said Al-Qudwah.