More than 150 friends, family and community members gathered at the Piedmont Elementary School playground in Charleston's East End on Wednesday to remember Da’nija Miller, the 14-year-old Capital High School student who was shot and killed Sunday.
Two of Miller’s closest friends, Annaniesha Johnson and ZaiRayeah White, organized the candlelight vigil. Johnson said she and White wanted to have an event that would bring the community together and start putting an end to gun violence.
“Da’nija lost her life for no reason and no sense. She should still be here on this earth,” Johnson said.
Miller had just started her first year of high school, previously attending West Side Middle School and Piedmont. Ashley James, Piedmont’s principal of five years, told the crowd that Miller was one of her most memorable students from her first year at the school.
“She always had a smile on her face, and she was the life of the party,” James said. “Wherever she was, that’s where everyone wanted to be. She was the leader. Everybody followed what she did.”
White said she had known Miller since their early days in the hallways at Piedmont, and the two grew together as the years went on.
“She was a really open person. She got close with you,” White said. “Da’nija was a very loving and caring person ... she just wanted to love everybody.”
Friends said Miller always stood solid as a rock when there was trouble around, but it was to protect her loved ones.
“Da’nija was a strong person,” Johnson said. “She stood her ground, and she loved her family and friends.”
Another speaker praised Miller's commitment to God and the church, saying she had spent the last few years attending Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and had completed a mission trip.
While Johnson spoke first, most of the speakers who followed finished their eulogies with the same call to action.
“Please put the guns down,” Johnson said.
Previously having taught on the West Side, James said gun violence and young children mourning their classmates lost to shootings have become increasingly prevalent in schools in the past few years. She called this latest tragedy “gut-wrenching.”
“Working on the West Side and the East End — I’ve lost a few children,” James said.
Yvonne Lee, a local counselor and mental health professional, told the children in attendance that the hurt they feel now is normal, but she also acknowledged those who aren’t hurting yet because they have become numb to violence. Children and families should reach out to support services for help, or just for a hug or quick chat, she said, because there will be emotional moments in the weeks to come.
“Today, you might think that you don’t need [help]," Lee said, "but tomorrow, you might need it.”
The Keep Your Faith Corporation, a local community services nonprofit, operates the Resource Behavioral Health and Community Outreach Center across Quarrier Street from Piedmont, Lee said. She said anyone looking for support services should reach out or stop by.
“We’re here,” Lee said by phone Thursday. “[Children] are not alone. There’s somebody here that cares.”
Martec Washington, a community activist, told the children he wants to see them grow up so he can see what they are capable of in the world after high school. But that starts with making changes immediately.
“I don’t care what type of music you listen to. I don’t really care what you’ve got to do to help your family out, but please, do not pull a trigger. Do not put a gun in your hand,” Washington said. “Do this for [Da’Nija], not for me, not for yourself.”
He referenced another classmate Capital students lost to gun violence recently — Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18, who was shot and killed on the West Side on April 7 — and stressed urgency to the whole community.
“We’ve got to stand up and we’ve got to stand together. This stops right now,” he said. “Today.”
Kanawha Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Brian Humphreys said Thursday deputies are still investigating the Miller shooting as a homicide. Multiple people fled the scene after the shooting, which was in the Rutledge area of Kanawha County, and were questioned, but no charges have been filed. Humphreys confirmed Thursday that these people are under 18 years old.
“Several juveniles were detained that fled the scene,” he said. ”At the time they were released from detention, we did not have probable cause to arrest them for any lesser crimes, either. This decision was reached in consultation with the [Kanawha] Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and it’s still being treated as a homicide investigation.”
Funeral services for Miller will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd. West, in Charleston, according to her obituary. Visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m., prior to services. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston.