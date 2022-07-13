An Arizona-based company looking to build a private recycling facility in the Kanawha Valley is in talks with Charleston about doing so in the city.
Gorilla Recycle, headquartered in Phoenix, would build and manage a $10- to $12-million recycling facility on about three acres of land, company officials told the Charleston City Council’s Environment and Recycling Committee during a presentation Tuesday evening.
“Basically, Gorilla would build it [from the] ground up. We have expertise in that,” company founder Scottee Newkirk told the committee. “We’re going to include a solar power plant in this particular facility. We want to demonstrate to not only West Virginia but the rest of the United States that we can power one of these smaller facilities utilizing solar rays.”
The facility would have backup power for winter and rainy days, he said.
Under Gorilla’s proposal to the city, the facility would accept recyclable materials from the city of Charleston at no cost, Newkirk said. Surrounding municipalities would pay a “nominal” tipping fee, Newkirk said.
City Manager Jonathan Storage said the city and the Charleston Land Reuse Agency have been working with the company to find a suitable parcel inside city limits for the project.
“I can’t go into all of the details of what we have been discussing, because that’s still a very fluid discussion in terms of negotiations, and what we can work,” Storage told the committee. “But I can tell you that, between the city, the Charleston Land Reuse Agency/land bank and Gorilla representatives is that we are working very diligently to try to find a suitable piece of property and we have identified several parcels that we’re evaluating right now for feasibility.”
Storage said Wednesday the administration is not discussing giving land but is working with the company to identify suitable development sites and possibly leasing sites “the city may own now or in the future.”
Charleston takes its recyclable materials to the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority in Beckley, which is “not an ideal situation,” Storage said, but it satisfies the city’s requirement by the state to maintain a recycling program.
The city pays $175 per ton to process recyclable materials at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority. In fiscal year 2022, that amounted to about $90,571, Storage said.
According to the company’s proposal, Gorilla would need 3 acres of land with ingress and egress, tie-in to utilities and a single stream of recyclable material. Building the facility would take 120 to 150 days after delivery of equipment, Newkirk said.
He said the recycling center would accept 17 materials to be recycled, including glass, plastic, paper and cardboard.
Newkirk said the company has acquired a bus that it intends to take on a recycling education tour around Charleston and the rest of the state. The tour would include a comic book about recycling the company intends to pass out “by the thousands” to people, especially grade school students.
“My ploy is to take West Virginia out of the No. 50 spot and get them somewhere initially up the No. 40 spot with regards to recycling and recycling right,” Newkirk said.
While the city hopes that Gorilla will open the facility in Charleston, Storage said, the city would benefit from Gorilla opening the facility anywhere in the Kanawha Valley.
“This is meant to kill several birds with one stone, because the city of Charleston is not the only entity in the position of sending our recyclables down to Raleigh County,” Storage said. “South Charleston and others are doing the same thing. So having a recycling facility, quite frankly, whether it’s in Charleston or just up the river, is a benefit to everybody.
“So, whether we’re able to be the host city, we all hope and pray Gorilla that you all come to city of Charleston, but whether that occurs or not, I think would be a huge win for the valley and for our recycling program as a whole,” he said.
Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, chairwoman of the Environment and Recycling Committee, noted that Gorilla has not reached an agreement with the city.
“Nothing with the proposal is final,” Cook said. “It is a tentative proposal that we are exploring.”
If the city and Gorilla can reach an agreement about land, Cook said, the committee will meet again to decide if it’s a good fit for the city, she said. Cook said any recycling program has to work for residents and for the city’s Public Works Department, which would be taking the materials to the facility.