To anyone who has seen floods and their aftermath, the weeks of drying out take a while. It’s not pretty.
It was just as ugly Tuesday on Slaughter’s Creek and Winifrede Hollow, in Eastern Kanawha County. A few miles up Winifrede, a pile of ruined belongings reached maybe 40 or 50 feet high and twice as wide. K&N Contracting had already hauled off 10 dump trucks of trash by early Tuesday afternoon.
Every piece of debris came from the Aug. 28 early morning flash flood, which came from as much as 5 inches of rainfall in a short period. Water washed away houses, mobile homes, cars and whatever else it could move, but no lives were lost.
Visits Tuesday with those on Slaughter’s Creek and Winifrede Hollow showed communities banding together from within and accepting help from outsiders. Minutes after a Red Cross van pulled out of his driveway, James Armstrong, 73, remarked that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints sent quite a contingent a few days ago.
“Some Mormons came in here,” he said. “We got some pictures of them on Facebook. They tore out some bad Sheetrock, took everything down to the subfloor in the living room. They said anything I needed just to give them a call.”
Armstrong looked resolute for someone who had 16 inches of water in his house a week before. He had personally removed four inches of mud and silt from his garage, which looked only a little cluttered Tuesday.
Those in Winifrede were particularly grateful for the presence of the Winifrede Community Church PCA, which has been feeding people lunch and dinner every day since the flood. Winifrede, or Fields Creek, is just east of Chesapeake.
The church gym served as the central hub, providing meal service and distribution. Residents also could pick up donated cleaning supplies, clean clothes and blankets.
Pam Burka said donations of cash and materials are welcome. Winifrede Community Church PCA’s number is 304-949-6099. She said the church is running low on construction-grade trash bags, paper towels and toilet paper.
Today’s lunch and dinner are covered, Burka said, but it might need help by Thursday or Friday.
“We’re trying to meet the needs of the people, whatever they need,” she said. “Physical or spiritual.” The church has been without a pastor the past three years.
The Kanawha County Health Department will visit the church, at 2919 Fields Creek Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, to dispense free tetanus shots.
Tuesday provided Burka and her father, Jerrald Knapp, a chance to give Winifrede resident Lance Carpenter financial aid for structural damage his house received when 6 feet of water came roaring through.
Carpenter is living in the garage while the rest of his family has found shelter elsewhere.
“I’ve gotten lots of help from people,” Carpenter said. “This is the first one that’s actually handed me some cash. Help doesn’t always come in the manner of cash. It can come from different groups, family and friends, people you don’t even know.”
On Slaughter’s Creek near Chelyan, Randy Jarrett, 55, fretted that loads of silt and rock swept into the creek will make it even easier to flood the next time. He pointed to one spot he said was 5-feet deep before the flood. Now, the water has barely any room to flow. Silt, rocks and debris are everywhere, as they are on Fields Creek, up Winifrede Hollow.
Howard Lavender, 71, said he never dreamed he would see his concrete-and-steel bridge washed away, as it was Aug. 28, by the water from nearby Little Creek. The two waterways did a number on the area, reached by driving under the West Virginia Turnpike underpass.
“It was [steel] beams and concrete,” Lavender said. “I poured the concrete 27 years ago.”
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive