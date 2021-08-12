As temperatures rise, the City of Charleston is opening cooling centers through Friday to help people who can’t escape the heat, according to a news release.
The centers, operated through a partnership with the city and the United Way of Central West Virginia, will have air conditioning and cold water available for those who need it.
The locations and times are as follows:
- Noon to 8 p.m., Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 314 Donnally St.
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., North Charleston Community Center, 2009 7th Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave.
Those needing additional assistance — including but not limited to health care services, food pantry access, utility payment help or eviction prevention — can contact WV 211, a United Way program, to learn about available services.
To contact WV 211, call 2-1-1, visit WV211.org or text your zip code to 898-211.