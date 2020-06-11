Coonskin Park Pool opens this weekend with new pandemic policies in effect

Coonskin Pool will open this weekend with new policies in effect to protect swimmers’ health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pool will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of 100 swimmers at a time allowed in the pool area during two time slots, each three hours long. The first daily pool session starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m., followed by a 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. session. There will be no admittance to the pool after 1 p.m. for the first daily swim session, and no admittance after 4:30 p.m. for the second daily session.
Swimmers will have their temperature taken prior to entering the pool, where social distancing standards will be in effect. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. No shared flotation devices will be available for use. Swimmers may bring foam and life jacket flotation devices, but water wings, rings and infant floats will not be allowed. The pool’s slide will not be in use.
After Saturday and Sunday swim sessions are over, the pool will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, and then reopen for the season on Wednesday.