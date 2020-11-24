Even coronavirus can’t ruin Christmas trees. They’re still green; beautiful, no matter how imperfect in size or shape; and they continue to smell the way you’d expect a Hallmark Channel movie to smell.
Likewise for the process of getting a Christmas tree.
After all, procuring the centerpiece of a home’s holiday season isn’t a task to be taken lightly. It’s almost omnipresent in every photograph, video, Facebook post, Tweet and just about every other form of media imaginable, meaning it will linger for years in cyberspace, as well as in our memories.
The ritual of selecting the perfect tree continues as a cherished multigenerational collaboration, despite this being the age of COVID-19. It just now takes a little ingenuity and preparation to pull it off.
“This is our family’s place,” Anita Stonestreet, 67, said as she and her husband, Greg, shopped for trees Tuesday afternoon at Capitol Market. “We come here for dates, we bring our family. And each season is so unique and special — Christmas is no different.
“Even though our kids couldn’t be here this year, I’ve got them on the phone right now so they can still get the experience.”
Norman Rockwell would’ve raised an eyebrow as the Stonestreet’s grown children participated virtually from points across America. Then again, the term “social distancing” wasn’t in his vernacular, just as none of his iconic images included nonmedical personnel sporting masks in their daily lives.
Still, even he would’ve adapted just as the Christmas tree industry has adjusted the once cut-and-dried process of selecting the anchor of Christmas decor.
The National Christmas Tree Association — a trade group that represents hundreds of farms and thousands of businesses that grow and sell Christmas trees — implemented protocols for this holiday season. It gathered two committees to develop best-practice recommendations for choose-and-cut farms, as well as tree lot operators that include providing PPE for employees and various cleaning protocols. The groups also suggested offering drive-thru shopping whenever possible, as well as touchless payment systems.
And even if it’s not business as usual, an industry that has fended off claims of an availability shortage in recent years is again trying to ease concerns. The NCTA predicts sales comparable to 2019, when 26.2 million real Christmas trees were purchased nationally. That’s more than enough, it says, to provide a tree for every home that wants one.
Part of the misconception, according to the NCTA, stems from an oversaturation of the Christmas tree market during the 1990s.
It points out that Christmas trees take between seven to 10 years to grow from seedlings to harvestable trees and that market for years is locked in once the planting process has begun.
As with any economy, too much of any product lowers the price, which can often reduce the number of producers in the supply chain. In this case, many Christmas tree growers backed out because they couldn’t produce enough trees to offset the lower prices, especially against large wholesalers who purchased trees en masse.
A smaller industry eventually produced fewer trees years down the road, resulting in a spike in prices. But price and availability have begun to level off since 2015.
“There are 15,000 small farms, and they’ve been going at it for decades and have no intention of stopping,” NCTA spokesman Doug Hundley said. “It’s not something you do on a lark anyway.”
Early sales have local retailers expecting the NCTA’s projections to hold true, despite Thanksgiving yet to be crossed off the calendar.
According to Evan Osborn, Capitol Market’s outdoor market manager, his supply chain has altered slightly, going from five in-state growers to four. But the inventory hasn’t dipped, with between 1,000 to 1,500 trees on the market’s 32,000-square-foot outdoor lot at any given time.
He said prices range from $30 for a starter tree up to $400 for one standing as tall as 18 feet — numbers that aren’t too far off last year’s national average. A survey provided by the NCTA said the median price for a real Christmas tree in 2019 was $76.87.
“It’s only anecdotal right now, but demand seems to have peaked a little sooner than normal,” Osborn said. “But there’s a high degree of nostalgia with going to pick out your tree — to the extent that, if people want to feel normal, this is one way to do it. And it’s outside in a socially distanced atmosphere, so it’s still very safe.”