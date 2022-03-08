Charleston City Council on Monday signed off on Mayor Amy Goodwin’s plan for the spending of $25 million in federal coronavirus relief funds on a number of city projects.
Council voted to approve 13 separate allocations for American Rescue Plan Act Funds, the biggest of which is approximately $7.5 million to an infrastructure and broadband fund to be used for projects like upgrading streetlights and bridges, paving, increasing ADA accessibility as well as putting a crosswalk at the Five Corners intersection on the West Side and streetscaping on MacCorkle Avenue.
Council approval would be needed for specific projects and purchases with the fund. Goodwin's chief of staff Matt Sutton previously told the city's American Rescue Plan Act Committee the administration would come back to council for approval of the projects as they're ready.
Goodwin has also said she wanted some of the money to be used in conjunction with the state of West Virginia’s plan to invest $100 million in broadband deployment.
Another $6 million will be used to turf fields and make upgrades at city athletics facilities, $1 million will be used for a feasibility study on a new public safety center, $500,000 will go to the Regatta, $250,000 to the city’s youth jobs program and $1.2 million will be put in a fund to be used for state and federal grant matching for other projects.
$5 million has been put aside for future community projects.
At its next meeting on March 21, council is expected to vote on the spending of another approximately $11.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding. Goodwin and the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee have recommended spending the money to fund 32 projects from organizations that submitted applications to the city.
The city had initially planned for council to vote Monday on the projects as well as the city’s allocations for the funds.
Matt Sutton, Goodwin’s chief of staff, said the extra time is meant to give BDO, the firm the city has contracted with for accounting services for American Rescue Plan funds, a chance to come up with individualized agreements with each organization recommended to receive funding. Sutton said council has requested to see the agreements before voting on them.
Also Monday, with a tie 12-12 vote City Council rejected the authorization of an approximately $1.5 million insurance contract with West Virginia Communities Risk Pool for the city’s insurance coverage.
A select committee had been established to assess the city’s insurance coverage after more than 40 years with the same carrier, Assured Partners. The committee had recommended a contract with West Virginia Communities Risk Pool, or WVCoRP, by way of scoring the company slightly higher than the other final candidate, USI Insurance Services. The committee gave the risk pool an average score of 180 compared with USI’s score of 177 out of a maximum score of 200.
Select committee members Mary Beth Hoover, Adam Knauff, Shannon Snodgrass and Jennifer Pharr were among those who voted against the contract with the risk pool.
Knauff said the committee scored the insurance proposals based on, among other things, their proposals for cyber and workers comp insurance, which USI did not provide at the time of scoring but subsequently provided.
Snodgrass also raised concerns about the risk pool being a Virginia-based company and not having enough in assets.
Councilman Joe Jenkins, who chaired the Select Committee, told council members going with the risk pool would have cost the city about $460,000 less that USI and provided better coverage.
After the vote, Jenkins said he was disappointed and that there were "potentially some politics at play" with the vote.
“It's just frustrating because I believe that we've put in a lot of effort to work on this,” Jenkins said. “To come essentially so close to the goal line to lose on a tie, it is frustrating.”
He added that everyone tried to do what’s right for the city, even though he may disagree with their votes.
A city spokeswoman said the next steps for the city’s insurance plan would be discussed in the coming days. The city’s current insurance expires at the end of the month. Jenkins said the city has time to work it out before then.
Also Monday, Goodwin and finance director Andy Wood presented to the finance committee their proposed $108 million budget for fiscal year 2023. The budget would include a 7% cost of living raise for city employees, to be capped at $5,000. It also includes $500,000 for the demolition of dilapidated buildings, and $3 million in paving.
“We are finally getting a hold of these dilapidated and abandoned structures, but we can't stop,” Goodwin told the committee. “We need to continue to push forward. It is the thing one of the things I'm most proud of in our administration is tackling that head on.
“It's not a fun job. It's not the sexy part of government, but it is critically necessary for a thriving, thriving neighborhoods,” Goodwin said.
Wood said the city last adjusted compensation for cost of living in 2016. The proposed budget does not cut or eliminate essential city services or create new taxes, city officials said.
Council is expected to vote on the budget at its meeting March 21.
Council also passed a bill adding zoning restrictions for vaping and smoking shops in the city.