Under a bill passed by Charleston City Council Monday night, certain refuse department staff members may issue citations and require fines of those who put out their trash at times other than their designated collection times.
Bill number 7960 establishes an enforcement procedure for refuse-related citations.
Public Works director Brent Webster said there was no enforcement mechanism for refuse citations previously.
“All we’ve been able to do is send a supervisor over, knock on the door, basically stress compliance, stress cooperation, and cite the ordinance, tell them ‘here are the rules for when you can set out your trash,’” Webster said. “Because some people just set it out all week, they just set it out. So this ordinance will now allow an enforcement mechanism like a citation process to where the supervisor can warn them....
“We’re just trying to change behavior,” Webster said. “We’re not trying to go out here and write a bunch of tickets. But for the violators that don’t get the message, this will allow us to write them a ticket and then try to change behavior.”
City code previously allowed for refuse-related charges to be filed in municipal court. With refuse workers starting their days at 7 a.m., there wasn’t much motivation for them to file the charge in municipal court, which starts at 3 p.m., city attorney Kevin Baker said.
{div id=”WACViewPanel_ClipboardElement” class=”WACEditing EditMode EditingSurfaceBody FireFox WACViewPanel_DisableLegacyKeyCodeAndCharCode usehover” style=”overflow: hidden; visibility: visible; direction: ltr;”}“I think just from a practical standpoint there wasn’t a lot of motivation from the folks in the refuse department to want to stick around and follow-up in court,” Baker said.
Webster said writing citations will fall not to the men and women driving refuse trucks but to deputy director Jered Lanham, a foreman or a supervisor.
“I think it makes sense for [the trash crews] to alert us because they’re out in the field but, no, we’re not going to have them write citations,” Webster said. “That would be counterproductive for them. Because they’re on routes. They can’t slow down. They want to keep going and get the route picked up.”
The bill was sponsored by Council members Chad Robinson, Emmett Pepper, Bruce King and Bobby Brown.{/div}
“This is about repeat offenders,” Robinson said. With the bill, the city aims to stop landlords and small businesses that continue to put out trash on wrong days, or individuals who might put out trash every day that animals get into, Robinson said.
Robinson said the bill is something the late councilman John Kennedy Bailey wanted. Bailey died in September.
Baker said the plan is to first educate people about the violations, then issue citations the second or third time somebody violates a rule.
“The goal isn’t to be punitive or make money,” Baker said. “The goal is to get people to put their trash out on the right day and not to put a bunch of stuff out on the wrong day.”
Under city code, unless a more specific fine is given for a violation, a person is subject to a $25 fine for each refuse-related violation. Owners of multi-family dwelling or commercial establishments are subject fines of up to $100.
The bill also adds fines for dumping waste water into creeks, rivers and other watercourses and makes it illegal and imposes a fine for landlords who put out trash on the curb as part of an eviction on times prior to 6 p.m. on the night before their collection days or after 7 a.m. that day.
Also Monday, Charleston City Council approved American Rescue Plan funding for seven community applications. They include:
• $20,000 to the West Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to support the organization’s free care and support services
• $625,000 to Pollen8 to open a facility in downtown Charleston to complement Cafe Appalachia, which it operates in South Charleston. The money will cover the cost of building out the facility, purchasing equipment and training individuals in what it would call the Reintegr8 program.
• $440,000 to the Partnership of African American Churches to help establish a community health center in the old Save-A-Lot building on the city’s West Side
• $60,000 to Midian Leadership Project to finance three additional trauma-informed mentor coaches and to help equip the organization’s Safe Haven youth facility on the West Side
• $150,000 to the Healing House, a West Side agency that offers behavior health and services, to train staff to effectively address trauma from intimate partner violence
• $45,000 to Hope for Appalachia to support Harbor House, a residential treatment program that would serve pregnant women battling addiction. The funds will help cover salaries, and initial expenses for a facility
• $600,000 to Capitol Market for improvements to the outdoor market pavilion, improvements to the Smith Street area to address safety concerns, replacement of aging sewer lines and broadband improvements