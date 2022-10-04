Nearly a month after a news station’s investigation into the city of Charleston’s pay of two contract employees found that the city lacked paperwork documenting their actual hours worked, Charleston City Council members on Monday voted down a measure that would have required the city to seek a review on the matter by a state agency.
Resolution 726-22 would have required the city manager, finance director, and human resources director contact the chief inspector division of the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office to request a review, opinion, advice and recommendations about the city’s policies and practices involving temporary employees within 10 days of its passage.
The resolution was sponsored by council members Shannon Snodgrass, Adam Knauff, Pat Jones, Jeanine Faegre and Courtney Persinger.
The proposal came about a month after a report from WCHS-TV aired that indicated one current and one former employee of the office of Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin contracted through United Talent Staffing Services were paid for every day since they started, including vacations, even though the staffing agency does offer its workers paid time off for vacations or holidays.
The story also indicated that the city did not require the two employees to fill out a time sheet for their hours worked.
The Gazette-Mail has not independently verified the information presented in the WCHS story.
“All of us sitting in this room have a financial obligation for the finances of the city,” Snodgrass said, explaining the resolution. “And I don't think there's really honestly anybody in here that doesn't want to be transparent and accountable.
"I think this resolution was an attempt to be transparent and accountable with pay practices with temporary workers within the city," she said. "As we recently found out, there are some possible issues.”
Councilman Ben Adams opposed the resolution, pointing out that the city has an independent auditor review its finances and that the measure “disingenuously posits” that the council needed to pass a resolution in order for the State Auditor’s Office to step in.
“What I find most maddening about this resolution is the repeated references to public criticism and public inquiry,” Adams said. “I've not received a single constituent communication on this issue. Not one. I'm aware that certain sponsors appeared on the news last week pushing this story and yet, not a single constituent communication on this issue.”
The council soundly voted down the resolution, with 18 members voting against it and seven voting for it. Council members Brady Campbell, Faegre, Jones, Knauff, Persinger, Robert Sheets and Snodgrass were the yes votes.
Councilwoman Deanna McKinney refused to vote at all on the resolution, saying she didn’t agree with either side of the argument. McKinney first asked to abstain from voting, but City Clerk Miles Cary said she would not be allowed to do so unless she had pecuniary interest in the issue.
Reached Tuesday morning, West Virginia Auditor J.B. McCuskey said he could not answer a question about whether his office is investigating Charleston’s pay of temporary workers as a result of the report. City officials on Monday said McCuskey's office had not reached out to them in regard to their policies following the story.
McCuskey said that, regardless of the resolution, he is “fully capable of procuring and reviewing any record of any local government in the state at any time.”
While the council voted down the resolution, Matt Sutton, Goodwin’s chief of staff, said that, since the report was aired, the city administration has been requiring the current employee to keep a time sheet.
“It is clear that better documentation was needed,” Sutton said after the meeting. “We should have been doing a better job of doing that. So, moving forward, for the last several weeks, we've been having the employee keep a time sheet, and then [it's] signed off by the mayor's office, signed off by me, and then submitted to United Talent. So that's what we've done since that time.”
Sutton said the amount of pay was negotiated by the employees with the city’s human resources department and United Talent based on their experience and what they’ve made in prior roles.
Snodgrass said Tuesday she thought the proposed resolution was "fair and balanced." She said the City Council owes it to taxpayers to have an outside agency look into the issue.
Also Monday, the council voted 16-10 to approve rezoning a parcel of land at 280 Oakwood Road to an R-O, or residential-office, district. Property owner Will Robinson previously told the city’s Municipal Planning Commission he intends to relocate his wife’s pediatric medical office to the parcel. Two residents of the area spoke against the rezoning, citing concerns about increased traffic.
The council also approved rezoning a piece of property at 501 Patrick St. to a C-10, or general commercial district. Property owners previously told the Municipal Planning Commission they intend to put a youth sports training facility on the property.
Goodwin ended the meeting minutes after an argument broke out between council members Faegre and Jennifer Pharr. The council had completed its agenda, but a few members were denied an opportunity to make further comments.
The disagreement stemmed from an encounter between the two months ago during which, Pharr said, Faegre came into Pharr's personal space, pointed her finger at her and made comments.
Faegre said she was polite during the interaction and that she was reacting to an accusation from Pharr that she "spoke in parables."
"Enough," Goodwin said, addressing both councilwomen. "Please speak to the chair. We're out of order, guys. We're out of line. This is not what this body is supposed to be."
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.