Nearly a month after a news station’s investigation into the city of Charleston’s pay of two contract employees found that the city lacked paperwork documenting their actual hours worked, Charleston City Council members on Monday voted down a measure that would have required the city to seek a review on the matter by a state agency.

Resolution 726-22 would have required the city manager, finance director, and human resources director contact the chief inspector division of the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office to request a review, opinion, advice and recommendations about the city’s policies and practices involving temporary employees within 10 days of its passage.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

