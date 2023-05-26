The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has requested that a special prosecutor be appointed to investigate an allegation made against County Commission President Kent Carper earlier this month.
Assistant Prosecutor Adam Petry said the office has asked the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute to appoint a special prosecutor to determine if charges should be brought against Carper over an alleged incident at Daniel Boone Park.
“Just because the person accused is on the local County Commission and we have worked with the County Commission for years,” Petry said. “Our budget is controlled by the County Commission. Any time there’s a conflict or a perceived conflict, we like to be cautious and go ahead and get a special prosecutor. That’s what they’re there for.”
Generally, once the Prosecuting Attorneys Institute receives a court order requesting a special prosecutor, executive director Phillip Morrison said, he confers with the institute’s executive committee and selects one of the state's other 55 elected county prosecutors. The Prosecuting Attorneys Institute then sends an order back to the judge, who formally appoints the prosecutor.
As of Friday, the Kanawha County Circuit Court had not yet entered an order requesting a special prosecutor.
In a statement last week, Carper’s daughter, Virginia Carper, said, “an allegation of inappropriate conduct” was made against Carper on May 15 while he was in a parked vehicle at the park.
Kent Carper became sick the weekend before the alleged incident, she said, and was admitted to Thomas Memorial Hospital on May 16. At the hospital, he was diagnosed with having had a heart attack the day before. He underwent quadruple bypass surgery at Charleston Area Medical Center's Memorial Hospital on May 18, the statement said.
The family’s statement came after a report from WOWK-TV News that Carper was under investigation for “alleged lewd activity” at the park.
Last week, the city of Charleston cited an ongoing investigation in denying a Freedom of Information Act request by the Gazette-Mail asking for “copies of any written report and body cam footage made by the Charleston Police Department concerning an incident involving W. Kent Carper on May 15 at Daniel Boone Park.”
In an email, City Attorney Kevin Baker said, “The information you are requesting is part of a pending investigation and, therefore, is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.”
On Friday, County Commissioner Lance Wheeler said Carper is still recovering in the hospital.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive