Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has requested that a special prosecutor be appointed to investigate an allegation made against County Commission President Kent Carper earlier this month.

Assistant Prosecutor Adam Petry said the office has asked the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute to appoint a special prosecutor to determine if charges should be brought against Carper over an alleged incident at Daniel Boone Park.

Stories you might like

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you