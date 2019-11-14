County-sponsored Elk River trout stocking scheduled for Saturday at Clendenin

Trout fishing comes to Clendenin starting on Saturday, when a half-ton of rainbows will be stocked in the Elk River courtesy of the Kanawha County Commission.
"This will be the first time trout have been stocked in the Elk in Kanawha County," said Chuck Grishaber, Kanawha County's floodplain manager, whose work has brought him to Clendenin many times since floodwaters swept through the town in June 2016.
In addition to giving Clendenin-area residents a new source of outdoor recreation, the trout stocking is expected to give the local economy a modest boost by luring anglers from Charleston and points beyond.
"I've had people call from Ohio and Virginia to ask about the stocking and say they are planning to go fishing in Clendenin this weekend," said Grishaber, who came up with the trout stocking plan.
"The fishing should last until the water gets too warm for trout," several months from now, he said.
The Kanawha County Commission plans to ask the Division of Natural Resources to add the Clendenin area to its winter trout stocking list, and could opt to continue the cold season trout stocking on its own if the state agency declines the request, according to Grishaber.
The rainbow trout making up Saturday's stocking will come from a private hatchery in Mercer County, which supplies pay-to-play Indian Lake, near Pinch, with its trout. The fish will be on the hefty side, mostly in the 1- to 4-pound range, Grishaber said.
"I'm hoping that the people in the community will support this and make the trout stocking a success," he said.
"This is part of the county commission's commitment to the revitalization of the Clendenin area and will be a boost to fishermen all over the area," said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.
The trout will be stocked at two sites in Clendenin, starting at about 8 a.m.
Anglers must observe West Virginia catch limits and licensing regulations.