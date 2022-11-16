Sissonville residents and others will have an opportunity next week to share with local officials what they want to see in a sports facility planned for downtown Charleston.
The Kanawha County Commission will host another listening session on the proposed Capital Sports Center at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the auditorium of Sissonville High School.
The event is the fifth and likely last public input session that officials with the county and City of Charleston plan for the proposed $80 million sports facility, to be built on the former Macy's anchor store and the top three floors of the Lee Street parking garage at the Charleston Town Center mall.
The city of Charleston and the county held three listening sessions at locations within the city of Charleston. Salango said officials want to be sure people outside the city are involved, too.
“A number” of residents attended a listening session about the project Tuesday at Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute, Salango said. During that event, one person expressed an interest in making sure the sports facility is capable of hosting canine events, he said.
Several other people wanted to make sure the facility can hold events other than sports. It will, Salango said.
“One thing that we want is to make sure that we are getting as much input as possible,” Salango said. “We have engineers, we have architects, we have staff and commissioners, but until we hear what the public actually wants, we won't be able to move forward with any designs. So that's what this is about. This is the largest project ever between the city and the county, and we want to make sure we do it right.”
Salango said the Sissonville listening session may be the last public input event before architects and engineers are retained to design the center.
“That process will take about nine to 12 months, but it's a critical process,” Salango said. “In order for us to tell the architects and engineers who are eventually retained what we want, it's imperative that we have input from the public.”
Salango said officials have received well over 130 emails and online submissions about the project. People may submit their thoughts about the proposal through an online comment form.