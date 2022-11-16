Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sissonville residents and others will have an opportunity next week to share with local officials what they want to see in a sports facility planned for downtown Charleston. 

The Kanawha County Commission will host another listening session on the proposed Capital Sports Center at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the auditorium of Sissonville High School.  

Tags

Recommended for you