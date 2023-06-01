Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

A Kanawha circuit judge has signed an order requesting a special prosecutor be assigned to investigate an incident involving Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango's order was filed at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

