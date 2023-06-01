A Kanawha circuit judge has signed an order requesting a special prosecutor be assigned to investigate an incident involving Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango's order was filed at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office moved the court to be disqualified from the investigation, according to the order prepared by Kanawha County Prosecutor Charles Miller.
The order requests Phillip Morrison, executive director of the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute, to appoint a special prosecutor.
In the reason for the request, the order reads “Kent Carper is the subject matter of the above cited investigation. Mr. Carper is the President of the Kanawha County Commission. In order to avoid the appearance of impropriety move to a special prosecutor.”
A brief summary of the status of the case notes an "investigation pertaining to the above named individual alleged violation of state law.”
Carper is the subject of a police investigation for what his daughter called “an allegation of inappropriate conduct” at Daniel Boone Park May 15.
In a statement May 19, Virginia Carper said the allegation concerned Kent Carper while he was in a parked vehicle at or near the park that afternoon. The family’s statement pointed to Carper’s illness and “apparent confusion.” The family said Carper was diagnosed to have had a heart attack and a stroke and underwent quadruple bypass surgery.
The city of Charleston cited an ongoing investigation in denying a Freedom of Information Act request by the Gazette-Mail asking for “copies of any written report and body cam footage made by the Charleston Police Department concerning an incident involving W. Kent Carper on May 15 at Daniel Boone Park.”
In an email earlier this month City Attorney Kevin Baker said, “the information you are requesting is part of a pending investigation and, therefore, is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.”
As of Wednesday, Carper was still in a hospital recovering, a spokesman for the family said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive