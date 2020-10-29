A handful of patrons were milling about looking for books a half an hour after the temporary branch of Kanawha County Public Library, at Charleston Town Center mall, opened Thursday.
At a back table, a pair of men sat huddled over computers. One man went back and forth between a legal pad and the computer, typing and taking notes, while the other, clearly bored, scrolled and scrolled.
At the front of the library, an older man cycled through game after game of solitaire, killing time on a rainy day.
At a trickle, people left, people came in.
Everybody wore a mask.
This looked like an average day for the Town Center branch of the KCPL.
According to library director Erika Connelly, the mall location sees between 100 and 150 patrons per day, much less than what they expected to serve when plans to come to the Charleston Town Center were first announced.
“I think we were hoping for 300 to 400 people per day,” the director said.
The library fully expected fewer patrons until the remodeled Capitol Street location opens in 2021. The mall branch is tiny, compared to the downtown location, and has little space for patrons to lounge or gather. Half the site is devoted to children’s material.
The pandemic erased most of library’s expected traffic.
“People just aren’t going out — unless it’s for groceries or to go to Walmart,” Connelly said.
Charleston Town Center’s crowds had dwindled some over the past several years. But now, there are no crowds, just the occasional shopper or downtown office worker out for a quick cup of coffee, maybe a few people on their way to the food court.
“You see the GrubHub drivers and the Charleston Eats drivers come in around lunch,” Connelly said.
The number of people allowed into county libraries is also something of a deterrent. Based on square footage, Connelly said, each branch could allow in a maximum of eight to 10 people at a time.
She said they don’t hit the maximum occupancy regularly.
“It happens a little more at Dunbar or at Elk Valley,” she said, “but people are staying away.”
The mall location has additional problems. Unlike other branches, staffers there can’t offer curbside service. The mall branch doesn’t have an outside drop-off point for materials.
“We haven’t found a place we’re comfortable with putting up a box,” she said.
It’s not all gloom and doom, though. Digital services through the public library are up, and they make up between 60% and 70% of total circulation, Connelly said.
In response, the library has shifted some of its expenditures more toward digital material.
“But that’s an expensive venture for libraries,” she said.
Physical materials cost less.
“Digital licenses for titles will sometimes cost three times what the actual physical book costs,” she said.
And those licenses are often only for a single year, while a physical book can sometimes last decades.
“If you want a title in perpetuity, it can cost $120,” Connelly said. “Whatever you pay is based on the model of each publisher.”
Amazon, she said, has been very effective at convincing publishers that selling books to libraries cuts into their bottom line, that allowing people to check books out for free isn’t in their best interests.
“That’s not the case,” Connelly said. “There are lots of studies that say libraries boost sales. Libraries also suggest further reading and encourage patrons to explore other authors.”
Amazon, she said, wants to dominate the book market.
Regardless, libraries still need to serve their communities, and the KCPL is trying.
“Normally, we’d be planning for the holidays and having Halloween programs at our branches,” the director said. “None of that is happening.”
Instead, she said, the library system was still doing contact-less crafts and hosting virtual programs. Staffers were trying to engage patrons through social media and provide as much service as they could while keeping everyone safe.
“Our focus is on keeping people healthy,” Connelly said.