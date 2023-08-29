A new, $2.29 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will pay for a third, and perhaps final, phase of work on an Environmental Impact Statement for West Virginia International Yeager Airport's planned runway/safety zone extension into neighboring Coonskin Park.
The Charleston airport's governing board voted to accept the grant during a special meeting Tuesday. The new grant brings total FAA spending on the environmental study, which got underway in late 2022, to $8.93 million.
According to a brief discussion during Tuesday's meeting, the third phase of the study was apparently sought by the FAA to more thoroughly review alternative alignment possibilities on the end of the runway opposite Coonskin Park. The FAA did not respond to a request for more information on why the third study phase was sought.
According to a timeline on an FAA website dedicated to the EIS process at the Charleston airport, those conducting the study are focusing on the analysis of reasonable alternatives for the project. Federal regulations require that the EIS process must "rigorously explore and objectively evaluate all reasonable alternatives " so that they can be compared on their relative merits.
After reasonable alternative possibilities have been identified and analyzed, the next step in the process is the preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Statement. Once the draft EIS is complete and a notice of its availability is published in the Federal Register, a 45-day public comment period follows, which must include at least one public meeting.
After the public comment period ends, work on a final EIS follows, during which "all comments received in the Draft EIS and comments recorded during public meetings" must be considered, and in some cases, responded to.
After the final EIS is available for review, a Record of Decision is issued, which includes the FAA's decision, along with an explanation of the reasoning behind it and a description of the alternatives considered but rejected. Any unresolved environmental issues and plans for mitigating also will be included.
The Environmental Impact Statement process "may take another year to complete," CRW Director Dominique Ranieri said during Tuesday's meeting.
