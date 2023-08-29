Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A new, $2.29 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will pay for a third, and perhaps final, phase of work on an Environmental Impact Statement for West Virginia International Yeager Airport's planned runway/safety zone extension into neighboring Coonskin Park.

The Charleston airport's governing board voted to accept the grant during a special meeting Tuesday. The new grant brings total FAA spending on the environmental study, which got underway in late 2022, to $8.93 million.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

