Two months after officially changing its name, West Virginia International Yeager Airport is rebranding itself with a new logo and a marketing campaign.
The campaign and logo, by Winston-Salem, North Carolina's Vala Strategic Marketing, was presented during Wednesday's meeting of the airport's board.
The new logo features the airport’s code, “CRW,” with an image of mountains and an arch.
“That code has been the same since the airport opened 75 years ago,” airport director Nick Keller said. “That code will always be the same. As people book airplane tickets, look at flights, CRW is the code that you would use to book those tickets. So, we want to emphasize CRW. It's also a good shortened way just to be talking about the airport, versus saying the full name.”
Keller said airport officials wanted to incorporate mountains to signify West Virginia and an arch to signify growth and progress.
Keller said the airport has different versions of the logo, depending on where it’s being used and how much space there is.
The campaign's tagline is “it starts at home,” which marketing manager Paige Withrow said “portrays who we are as Mountaineers.
“It all starts here, at home,” Withrow said. “That’s what we’re trying to do. That’s our mission, to grow and be the most important economic engine in the state through advances in aviation and education.”
Keller said the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol building being built adjacent to the airport’s general aviation terminal will open March 18. Although the airport lacks nonstop commercial air service to foreign destinations, the addition of Customs will make it possible for international flights to bypass other ports of entry and land directly at the Charleston airport.
“I think it'll be a huge step to eliminate competitive disadvantages for West Virginia,” Keller said. “Prior to Customs being open, West Virginia was one of only five states in the nation without an international airport.”
The marketing campaign is meant to attract not only people flying into West Virginia but those who are currently overflying the state, Keller said.
“An example I like to use is maybe have somebody going from London to Kansas and they don't have the range to get all the way to Kansas, so they need to clear Customs, they need to buy fuel somewhere in the eastern half of United States,” Keller said. “So, we want to market to those people who would otherwise not be coming in here."
The campaign started its “slow rollout” Wednesday, Withrow said.
“You're obviously not going to see everything at once,” she said. “This will be a slow rollout that’ll start digitally. It started with our website this morning and social media. Then we'll move on to the bigger things, like uniforms and cars, and our signage.”
Print and broadcast ads in the campaigns also started Wednesday, she said.