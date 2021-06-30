The city of Charleston and the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority are working on an agreement that would allow the city to build a neighborhood park on CURA-owned land on the city’s West Side.
CURA commissioners met Wednesday to consider a lease that would allow the city to build the park on the corner of Beatrice Street and Washington Street West.
CURA executive director Ron Butlin said the lease would allow the city to use the land for 25 years, in exchange for $1. On Wednesday, the board approved the lease with the added provision that CURA retains an option to sell the land before the 25 years are up, if there’s interest from a developer.
Butlin said the agreement is “90% done.” Both the city and CURA want to see the project occur, he said.
“We’re excited that we’re going to team up with the city and create a park,” Butlin said.
The park would have two full basketball courts and playground equipment.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said that, in talking with community members, she heard about the need for more walkable parks in the area.
Building the park is expected to cost about $225,000. A grant from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation will help with $30,000 of that, Goodwin said.
The mayor said the city is moving forward with the park’s construction “as soon as possible,” knowing there are a lot of things the city wants to do on the West Side and the park project has community support.
Charleston City Councilman Larry Moore, who represents Ward 4, where the park would be built, said the park will benefit people who live in the neighborhood.
“It will be a nice asset for the city and the neighborhood,” Moore said. He added he hopes the city police will patrol there. “I’m most concerned with keeping the area safe.”
The City Council’s finance committee is expected to consider the project at its next meeting, scheduled for July 6.