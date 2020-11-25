The doors will be open and the food will be free Thanksgiving Day at Dairy Winkle. A pandemic will not break the tradition.
It started almost a decade ago, when Kerry “Paco” Ellison and his wife found their Thanksgiving celebration had outgrown their 12-person dining room, less than a mile from their shop at 162 Campbells Creek Drive, near Charleston.
“This is my hobby, my livelihood, my home away from home. And it’s closed anyway [on Thanksgiving], so, that year, we came down here to celebrate,” Ellison said. “Then, well, we’re here anyway, let’s open the door and let everyone else come in.”
That launched the tradition eight years running that will continue from 1 to at least 8 p.m. Thursday, when anyone looking for a hot meal can find it at Dairy Winkle. The fixings will include more than 200 pounds of turkey, along with rolls, mashed potatoes, green beans and pie.
Ellison said he spent about $1,000 preparing for the holiday.
“Over the span of a year, that’s not a lot, and it’s just once a year. I may have to work a little harder to make it back this time, but it’s worth it to us,” Ellison said. “My community gives me much more than I give them every day. This is my way of giving some back.”
Rules will be in place amid the COVID-19 threat.
“I’m going to be a stickler for the masks. If you’re eating, putting food in your mouth, that’s OK. But everything else — talking, sitting — that mask is going to stay on,” Ellison said.
Meals will be boxed, rather than served buffet-style. Seating will be limited inside. Social distancing will be required. Where the mandatory 6 feet isn’t available, shower curtains hanging from wardrobe racks will separate tables.
“Where we are, the people we see, we have a lot of older people come in, those who are high risk for [COVID-19]. This needs to be a place they feel comfortable coming, even if it’s only to pick up their food,” Ellison said. “I’ll say though, if someone extremely high-risk comes in and wants to eat, I’ll hang curtains around them and make it safe as possible. It has to be safe, no questions.”
In past years, Ellison planned and promoted the Thanksgiving dinner for weeks leading up to the holiday. This year, when people asked about his plans, “I told them I’m waiting till the last minute,” he said.
Ellison called the Kanawha- Charleston Health Department for guidance.
“They helped with everything,” he said. “And talking it through with them, well, it was the last thing I needed to feel comfortable about this year.”
It’s more than a meal, Ellison said. It’s a celebration of the community that makes the meal possible. This year, he said, it’s also a reminder that no one is suffering alone.
“There are some traditions you can’t get back. We can do this safe, and we’ve put a lot of work into figuring out how,” Ellison said. “If I run out of turkey, we’ll make hot dogs and hamburgers. Trust me, if you show up, we’ll have food for you.”