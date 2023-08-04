Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

House Fire
Buy Now

Members of the Charleston Fire Department battle an abandoned structure fire on Indiana Avenue in 2019.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail file photo

Charleston Fire Department logs over the past three years show a high percentage of calls to put out structure fires, with most calls attributed to buildings on the city’s West Side.

Of the 98 structure fires the city responded to in 2020, 61 — or 62% — occurred on the West Side, according to a Gazette-Mail analysis of figures obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you