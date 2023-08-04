Charleston Fire Department logs over the past three years show a high percentage of calls to put out structure fires, with most calls attributed to buildings on the city’s West Side.
Of the 98 structure fires the city responded to in 2020, 61 — or 62% — occurred on the West Side, according to a Gazette-Mail analysis of figures obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
In 2021, 63 of 111 fires (57%) occurred on the West Side. That number fell to 54% — 43 of 79 — in 2022. Through mid-July, 75% of fires (41 of 55) have occurred in that part of the city, which has historically battled high unemployment, crime and an aging housing stock.
In 2020, 49% of fires across the city (48 of 98) occurred in vacant homes. Succeeding years show similar numbers. In 2021, 49 out of 111 fires (44%) happened in vacant structures. In 2022, 37% of total calls (29 of 79) involved unoccupied dwellings.
Charleston Fire Department Capt. Justin Alford, who has been a firefighter for 14 years, said the department typically responds to around 100 structure fires each year.
The year 2021 proved a banner one for incendiary fires (25), blazes deemed suspicious (77) and fire-related arrests (14). According Alford, four of the 14 arrests involved the same woman.
The 14 arrests in 2021 more than doubled the total in 2020 (four) and 2022 (five).
The majority of structure fires the CFD responds to are designated as either incendiary or suspicious — not accidental. While incendiary and suspicious fires are often intentionally set, not all result in arrests.
From Jan. 1, 2020, to mid-July, 23 people were arrested for intentionally setting fires in the city. None of those arrests have occurred in 2023, according to data provided to the Gazette-Mail.
Alford said the department will sometimes change the cause of a fire upon further investigation.
Stories you might like
- Dollar Tree expected to move into former West Side Rite Aid location
- Charleston Police Chief Hunt apologizes for 'lapse in personal judgment'
- Former abortion clinic pleads with Charleston residents to keep 'open mind' about syringe service program
- Kanawha County woman pleads guilty to manslaughter, arson
A homeless couple said they used a coffee can, kerosene and a rag to make what they called a “hobo heater” in a 2021 Gazette-Mail interview. They said they were staying in an abandoned West Side home and used that means for heating. They did not say they started a fire.
“We see a lot of people probably trying to stay warm or cook food,” Alford said. “There’s no other source to start the fire.”
Alford said the problem is exacerbated by absentee property owners.
“Even the owners are hard to get hold of as well,” he said. “Older generations are passing away and the family doesn’t want [the house.]”
In March, the floor collapsed on a Charleston firefighter battling a blaze in an abandoned West Side building, according to published reports. It took 10 minutes of digging through rubble to find Capt. John Hastings, who was not injured.
“There have been multiple fires in that area,” Alford said.
Thus far in 2023, 21 of the 55 fires the city has responded to have occurred in vacant buildings. More than half of those 55 fires have been deemed suspicious.
City spokeswoman Tina Stinson said the city has torn down 450 buildings since the beginning of Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s administration in January 2019.
“We’re going to have to wait and see whether that’s going to be helpful or not,” Alford said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive