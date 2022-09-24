Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Nearly three years after the city of Charleston accepted a donation of 65 acres of land, officials are accepting bids from contractors interested in building trails on the Herbert and Gloria Jones Woodlands in South Hills.

The land is made up of three adjoining parcels in Louden Heights. Callen Jones McJunkin donated the land on behalf of her family.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

