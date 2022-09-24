Nearly three years after the city of Charleston accepted a donation of 65 acres of land, officials are accepting bids from contractors interested in building trails on the Herbert and Gloria Jones Woodlands in South Hills.
The land is made up of three adjoining parcels in Louden Heights. Callen Jones McJunkin donated the land on behalf of her family.
The city will accept bids for the trails construction project through Oct. 12, City Manager Jonathan Storage said.
The Charleston City Council passed a resolution accepting the donation in December 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project, Storage said.
“We were watching our spending. We were not engaging in any discretionary spending," Storage said. "And building of the trail system, unfortunately, had to take a little bit of a backseat to other government operations that were considered essential during the pandemic."
Herbert and Gloria Jones lived in Charleston from 1951 until his death in 2010 and hers in 2016, according to Gloria Jones’ obituary.
Originally of Long Island, New York, Gloria Callen Jones was a competitive swimmer who won 13 national titles and set a world record. She landed a spot on the US Olympic swimming team in 1940, but the Games were canceled because of World War II.
In her later years, Gloria Callen Jones was involved with the Garden Club of America and helped to curate a collection of historic American garden designs donated to the Smithsonian, according to the obituary.
Herbert Jones, originally of Oak Hill, served in the Navy and went on to work for a Logan County coal company. The couple had four children.
"This project would not be possible without the generous donation from Callen McJunkin and the family trust," Storage said. "In recognition of the work of Herbert and Gloria Jones, who the woodlands is named after, we want to make this a recreational gem for the city.
"We think that this is something that's going to be heavily used, and we're excited to get people out walking, being conscientious about their health and enjoying some of the natural beauty that Charleston has to offer," he said.
After the family donated the land, they worked with the Kanawha Valley Trail Alliance, a nonprofit organization aimed at improving trails in the Charleston area, to prepare a trail plan for the land.
Alliance board member Jack Hoblitzell grew up on Thomas Circle in Loudon Heights. His mother and Callen McJunkin were friends, he said.
“[I] spent a fair amount of time as a kid running around the woods down there with my brothers,” Hoblitzell said.
Plans include creating a small, stacked loop trail system of approximately 3.2 miles, he said. Each loop trail will start at a central trailhead and build on the previous loop as users work their way into the system.
“They're designed to be beginner and intermediate level trails, with the innermost loop being kind of a wider, graveled surface walking path that would be more suitable for strollers and families or people that may not be able to tackle kind of more difficult trails,” he said. “The other two loops are natural surface trails.
"They're all sort of beginner and intermediate-level trails, which we don't have a whole lot of in the Kanawha Valley," he said.
Previous experience building trails would be required of contractors, Storage said.
“Trail building is different than building a highway. It's different than building a bridge,” Storage said. “Some might think it's simpler, but in some ways, it's a little bit more logistically challenging because we do not want a contractor to come into the forest and do clear cut. We do not want them to come in and rip out trees unnecessarily, disturb the ground unnecessarily. That is going to require almost scalpel-like precision when it comes to utilizing their machinery.”
The contractors must also be a member of a recognized trail builders’ association.
Work must be completed in six months, Storage said. The notice to proceed will be contingent upon weather.
The city plans to maintain the trails with the help of community volunteers. The city's Municipal Beautification Commission, the Trails Alliance and other residents have expressed an interest in helping, Storage said.
“One thing that we have seen in other trail building situations across the city, including the Cato Park trails, is that the people who use the trail systems most frequently, which are often the people who live closest to them, take ownership into these trails,” Storage said. “It's right in their backyard. That's where they go to walk their dog. That's where they take their kids on hikes. And they want to make sure that it is usable and safe.”
Alliance President Brad Schmalzer said the organization has regular volunteer work days.
“We usually pretty good turnout these for Saturday events,” Schmalzer said. “Usually, it's around a dozen to 20 people. And we'll do a half a day of work, typically 9 to 12 p.m., and knock out an inordinate amount of stuff in that time, just because we have pretty regular repeat customers when it comes to volunteers, which is awesome."