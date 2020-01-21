Details of Frontier's possible bankruptcy plans sought by Kanawha Commission

The Kanawha County Commission announced Tuesday it sent a letter to Frontier Communications’ newly appointed CEO Bernie Han seeking a response to published reports of a possible bankruptcy filing in coming months.
Bloomberg News reported the publicly held telecommunications company met with advisers and creditors last week to discuss negotiating a financial turnaround deal that includes a plan to reduce its $17.5 billion debt load. Part of that deal reportedly includes having an agreement with creditors in place before March 1, when a $356 million debt payment comes due.
According to the Bloomberg story, a Chapter 11 filing by Frontier is expected to occur by mid-March.
Asked to comment on the situation, Frontier regional spokesman Javier Mendoza did not specifically mention a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in a statement emailed to the Gazette-Mail.
“Frontier’s business and operations are solid and serving our customers remains our top priority,” the statement reads. “Our customers should expect no changes as we remain focused on providing connectivity services without interruption to our residential customers, institutions and businesses.
“As we have said publicly, Frontier is evaluating its capital structure with an eye to reducing debt so as to be better able to serve our customers.”
County commissioners wrote they felt compelled to contact Han because of recent stories about possible bankruptcy filings, followed by no response from Frontier.
“We’re entitled to know the status of the company,” Commissioner Kent Carper said.
The commissioners said Frontier employs more than 1,000 workers in West Virginia. Kanawha County’s Metro 911 Center, the largest of its kind in the state, is a Frontier customer, as are all county offices.
Bob Elek, director of public relations for Frontier Communications’ South Region, told the Herald-Dispatch last year the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company serves approximately 300,000 of the 2.26 million voice customers in the state, including customers in the most costly and difficult-to-serve areas.
Frontier provides telecommunication services in 28 other states.