A man shot by Charleston police after he lunged at them with knives during an incident on the West Side last year pleaded guilty to three charges on Monday.
Denaul Dickerson, 34, pleaded guilty to brandishing a knife and obstructing an officer, both misdemeanors, stemming from the April 30, 2021, incident. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated felony breaking-and-entering charge.
He faces one to 10 years in prison for breaking and entering, and up to one year in jail for both the obstruction and brandishing charges. Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango scheduled Dickerson’s sentencing for 9:30 a.m. May 17.
Dickerson had been indicted on charges of malicious assault of a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer and battery. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a disturbance call on April 30, 2021 in the area of Greendale Avenue and Washington Street West, where they encountered Dickerson as he walked in a traffic-congested area.
Dickerson became aggressive, pulling a knife from his pocket and waving it at officers. He eventually pulled a second knife and lunged toward officers with a knife in each hand, according to the complaint.
A police officer deployed his taser, but the taser was ineffective because one of the device’s two probes struck Dickerson’s backpack, the complaint says. Officers then shot Dickerson twice.
The incident led to an internal review of the department’s taser inventory, de-escalation tactics and non-lethal force policies.
In addition to charges stemming from the 2021 incident, Dickerson also pleaded guilty to breaking into a Charleston convenience store in 2020.
Assistant prosecutor Debra Rusnak said Dickerson threw a rock through the window of an Exxon One Stop and is seen in video footage entering the store, retrieving items and leaving with them.
Dickerson told Salango, “I was just hungry,” and was going to steal food. He also said he’d previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Dickerson is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $50,500 cash bail.
