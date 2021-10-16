Shiloh the dog had been missing for seven years, but thanks to a microchip it took almost no time for the shelter to get ahold of her family, who had long since moved away.
Shiloh escaped from the Charleston home of Chris Eastman and his family while they were visiting relatives in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2014. A family member had been dog-sitting Shiloh and another dog when they escaped.
When the Eastmans returned, they saw the dog kennel appeared bent, perhaps by a person. They believe that is how the dogs got out.
"We looked everywhere high and low for them for the better part of probably seven, eight months," Chris Eastman said. "Of course, we still lived there for a couple years before we moved, and they never did show up."
The Eastmans now live in Flemingsburg, Kentucky.
On Oct. 7, Shiloh was found wandering on MacCorkle Avenue, where she was picked up and taken to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. It didn't take them long to find her family.
“It was very quick, as soon as Shiloh got to us, that we saw she was microchipped, because that’s one of the first steps that they do when an animal comes in,” KCHA Community Engagement Manager Sarah Tolley said.
“They thought that dog was forever gone,” Tolley said. “They had no idea whatever happened to her, so they were just stunned, completely stunned.”
The Eastmans had Shiloh microchipped at a time when the practice was less common. Tolley says it was the key to reuniting Shiloh with her family and something all pet owners should do.
Eastman echoed Tolley's sentiment. He said all pet owners should microchip their pets, and -- if they are going to leave their pets at home when they go out of town -- install security cameras or board them.
“It was truly a miracle to us to be able to reunite them,” Tolley said.
The Eastmans are elated to have Shiloh home and say she is happy to be home, too.
"She was always the most friendliest dog. She was the most loveable dog she could be in our lap, and that's the way we she is now," Eastman said. "All the same mannerisms that she had before she has now, just older."
Beshay Sakla is the Gazette-Mail's digital engagement producer. He can be reached at bsakla@hdmediallc.com.