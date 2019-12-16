DOH unveils simpler, cheaper alternative to easing Corridor G congestion

In September, state Division of Highways planners showed proposals for easing traffic jams on Corridor G in Charleston. Those proposals cost between $25 million and $51 million.
On Monday, during a similar public meeting, DOH planners unveiled a simpler and less intrusive alternative to easing those traffic jams, all for the relatively low price of $4.7 million.
At the September meeting, most of the five alternatives required new bridges, traffic signals, ramps, underpasses or overpasses to be built, often on rights of way now occupied by homes and businesses. Numerous members of the public objected to the high construction costs, extensive private property incursions and numerous traffic headaches during construction.
Those comments prompted DOH highway planners to discuss new ideas with transportation consultants, trying to find unique solutions to complex traffic issues.
“Working as a team, we went outside the box to come up with a plan using innovative intersections” to improve traffic flow, said Dirar Ahmad, head of the DOH’s consultant review section.
Those innovative intersections, known as Restricted Crossing U-Turn, or R-cut, intersections, restrict traffic from side streets entering larger highways to right turns only, and eliminate side-street traffic straight across the main highway. The R-cuts also restrict vehicles on the main highway to right-turn-only exits, but include accommodations for U-turns, allowing drivers to backtrack and turn right onto the desired exit they had to bypass. Two-phase traffic lights at R-cuts help drivers safely make the U-turns.
The proposed changes would be on Corridor G (also known as U.S. 119) between MacCorkle Avenue and Emerald Road (the road into the Ashton Place shopping center).
An R-cut intersection with a U-turn lane for northbound traffic would be built at Hickory Road, with a similar intersection to be installed near Lawndale Lane.
The existing Oakwood Road intersection would also restrict drivers to right turns only onto U.S. 119, and require drivers to make U-turns at the R-cut intersections, if needed.
The existing four-phase traffic light, which takes nearly three minutes to cycle through during peak traffic periods, would be reduced to two cycles, cutting the signal’s current wait time by nearly two minutes.
Under the R-cut plan, southbound drivers planning to exit on Lucado Road from U.S. 119 would have to bypass the exit and make a U-turn at the Lawndale Lane R-cut, then right off northbound U.S. 119 at Lucado Road. Left turns would also be banned from U.S. 119 onto Green Meadow Road.
According to Federal Highway Administration studies, the use of R-cut intersections reduces the number of collisions causing injury or death by 54 percent, compared with the use of traditional intersection signal lights.
Unlike the traffic enhancements proposed at the September meeting, the alternative unveiled on Monday requires no homes or businesses to be relocated, and should result in little disturbance to commuters and shoppers, since construction can take place at night and be complete in about one year.
If public response to the new plan is favorable, construction should be able to begin next spring. Public comments should be received by the DOH by Jan. 13. They may be mailed to Raymond Scites, Engineering Division Director, West Virginia Division of Highway, 1334 Smith St., Charleston , WV 25301.