Highmark West Virginia’s Charitable Fund for Health on Thursday announced a $100,000 donation to the Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center to help the agency expand the services it provides to veterans.
The agency will use the money to purchase two vans and hire drivers to transport veterans to medical appointments, director Jessica McGuire said.
“We have two vans that can, [for] 40 hours a week help take those veterans to their services so we don't have to work with a contracted Uber service,” McGuire said. “We can serve them directly and make sure someone's there timely, and they get their medical and therapy needs met.”
The donation was announced during a news conference Thursday morning at Haddad Riverfront Park.
The Highmark Charitable Fund is a private fund that’s been in existence in Pennsylvania for many years. The West Virginia fund was started about a year ago to focus on funding projects within the state, said Cathy McAlister, the fund's executive director.
McAlister said in talking with McGuire about the agency’s transportation problems, she knew this would be a perfect project to fund.
“It's providing these individuals the ability to get health care,” she said. "Highmark West Virginia is about health care. That's what we do. So, we wanted to make sure that these organizations have the ability to serve their clientele. And this is a perfect project to get these individuals to their medical treatment."
McGuire said the agency serves the majority of homeless veterans in the state. In 2020, there were 104 homeless veterans in West Virginia, as reported to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Not all of them are still homeless, McGuire said. Some have been able to get back on their feet.
The agency works with veterans in the Kanawha Valley, but will be able to transport them to appointments across the state, she said.
“They won't have to depend on anyone else," she said. "Whether their home is a shelter, or an independent living home, we'll be able to assist them. And it's not just for the homeless veteran population, it is for those that have worked through the programs to get on their feet that have served their country.”
McGuire said Roark-Sullivan currently has transportation services available for its non-veteran clients. The donation will ensure everyone they serve has access to readily available transportation services, she said.
