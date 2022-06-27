Back on a snowy day in January, envisioning a finished, bright and clean Fife Street Brewery required some thought.
Some of the owners made it over to the still-hollowed-out space, so the Gazette-Mail could photograph them. The snow had shut everything down, but the brewery owners seemed quite buoyant amid the slush, mud and chill. They could see down the road.
Fife Street Brewing, like other Capitol Street eating and drinking establishments, can’t wait for Thursday and the return of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. Plenty of Charlestonians longed for the return of the once-beloved event.
For downtown bars and restaurants, the mantra is Keep it Coming. Thursday’s Everclear concert — the first night of this year’s Regatta — will mark the third straight weekend Charleston businesses and hotels have received a shot in the arm.
In that time span, two multi-state soccer tournaments have been played at Shawnee Sports Complex and Barboursville Soccer Complex. More than 300 teams converged on the Huntington-Charleston market.
FestivALL wrapped up a two-week run last weekend. Downtown may be limited primarily to eating and drinking these days, but folks have had plenty of chances to do both. And they’ll get a few more.
“We’ve had these dates on our calendars for six months now,” said Fife Street general manager John Query, 33, of Charleston. “We’re lucky to have opened just in time.”
One opportune opening came after a major event and another before. By the time Fife Street opened Memorial Day weekend, the renovated Slack Plaza had just reopened, to great fanfare. Recently the brewery has profited from the soccer crowd. And now Regatta.
“We’re already selling beer a little faster than we can make it,” Query said.
In the meantime, Fife Street is buying beer from several other breweries.
In light of the occasion, Fife Street intends to roll out a specialty grilled cheese — the “Gotta Ricotta,” with ricotta, thyme and oregano. It is working on a Regatta-named beer.
Pies and Pints is also making hay while the sun shines.
“Everybody has been able to profit from it,” general manager Tommy McErlean, 42, of Charleston, said of the proliferation of events. “We’ve definitely been looking forward to it.”
McErlean said his store made $40,000 last week, with the soccer tournaments and FestivALL in town. The Shawnee tournament will run until Thursday, just in time for the Regatta to take over.
A soccer contingent brings in about 25 people a party, McErlean said, with a total tab between $300 and $500.
“Everything the city did this past week gave off a really great look,” McErlean said.
Toward the northern end of Capitol, wise veteran Joe Graziano is fretting. Just a little. He hopes the crowds find his location and wishes he was staffed a little better.
“We’re a little shorthanded,” he said. “But they’re going to have to eat someplace, eventually. It’s going to create an overflow. We’ll see what happens.”
Graziano, 64, has plied his pizza trade at the same location since 1975.
Graziano says it is harder to run a bricks-and-mortar restaurant these days, with so many stay-at-home workers who don’t need lunch.
“That’s a thing of the past,” he said.
Charleston’s windfall from sporting, arts and music events is something fairly new and is welcomed by those in line to receive it.