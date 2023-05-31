As Congress continued to wrangle Wednesday over legislation to increase the nation’s debt ceiling or risk default on those debts, those on downtown Charleston streets offered more opinion than one might think.
As of Wednesday afternoon, The New York Times reported, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had been assembling enough House members to merely bring the matter to a vote. Republicans have demanded concessions in exchange for raising the borrowing limit.
One of those is the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transmit natural gas across 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia. Environmentalists have been fighting the project for years, but the debt ceiling deal could give it a green light for completion.
If Congress does not eventually raise the debt ceiling, the nation's default would likely be felt around the globe. Countries which do business with the U.S. would suffer. Those who buy U.S. treasury bills would have little reason to. The American economy would tank.
Jimmy Casdorph wonders why Congress waited so long to take up the issue.
“It seems ridiculous to wait to the last minute to figure things like this out,” he said, enjoying a pleasant day on Capitol Street. “I’m glad they are reaching a deal though.”
That seemed to be the consensus early Wednesday afternoon as the White House and Congress worked to secure the votes needed for passage.
Shari Boggess says some belt tightening is in order.
“I don’t like that they keep raising it because this country, financially, is going to crash,” she said. “We need to do some cuts up there to get the debt down instead of just raising the ceiling.”
A Department of Health and Human Resources employee who asked to remain anonymous said she did not like the proposed deal.
“It will create additional food insecurity,” the woman said. “It’s not a happy, positive thing, I don’t think. It will make less people have access to SNAP benefits.”
Lawyer Zak Ritchie said he believed the fact that neither the left nor the right is happy with the proposed deal is a good sign.
“It’s compromise,” he said. “We have a divided Congress. As far as I’m concerned, we ought to take the deal and move on.” Friend Shane Wilson said he was hopeful for the deal, because a default would wreak havoc on interest rates and his real estate investment business.
Local retired property developer Howard Swint and 90-year-old Thomas Tolliver were chatting in front of Taylor Books.
“Our lawmakers have literally spent our children’s and grandchildren’s money before they’ve even earned it,” Swint said. “It’s a travesty, it really is ... We can have government policy predicated on having something for nothing and that’s exactly how we’ve been going on for generations.”
Several people Wednesday begged off, not wanting to talk or not being familiar with the issue. A 73-year-old man who called himself only “Boss Man” did not seem to have his guts twisted in knots over the issue.
“They’re going to let it go as far as they want it to go,” he said. “Won’t nobody stop it.”
Boss Man seemed more interested in touting his Charleston roots.
“I was here when it was a town,” Boss Man said. “We didn’t have no trees or nothing. I was here when we had trolley cars on the wires.”
Asked if a reporter could come back later to interview him about the good old days, the man said, “I don’t talk much.”
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive