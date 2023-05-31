Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As Congress continued to wrangle Wednesday over legislation to increase the nation’s debt ceiling or risk default on those debts, those on downtown Charleston streets offered more opinion than one might think.

As of Wednesday afternoon, The New York Times reported, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy,  R-Calif., had been assembling enough House members to merely bring the matter to a vote. Republicans have demanded concessions in exchange for raising the borrowing limit.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you