Citing a shortage of drivers with commercial drivers' licenses, the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority on Thursday announced plans to use its reduced-service Saturday schedule on a daily basis starting Monday.
Under the new schedule, bus service will continue on all routes in the KRT system, but the amount of time between runs along those routes will increase.
"KRT is making this temporary adjustment to ensure that our buses maintain the level of consistency required for passengers to be able to rely on us to transport them to work, school, medical appointments and other trips," said Sean Hill, the transit system's executive director.
Hill said the shortage of CDL-credentialed drivers is national in scope, and is affecting all commercial transportation modes operating on streets and highways.
The shortage became acute in February, when new federal regulations took effect requiring commercial drivers' license applicants to pay for and complete an approved Entry Level Driver Training program before taking a skills test -- the final hurdle to be cleared before a CDL can be issued.
Even before the new licensing regulations were imposed, the number of CDL-credentialed drivers applying for jobs at KRT was already in decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill said.
In an effort to attract more drivers, KRT is developing its own Entry Level Driver Training program, has launched advertising campaigns targeting new drivers, taken part in regional job fairs, and increased overtime incentives for drivers.
"We will continue to make hiring new drivers our number-one priority until this situation is resolved," Hill said.
KRT's website is being updated to reflect the new schedule.
While a lack of CDL-certified drivers is affecting the intervals at which KRT buses travel their routes, the transit agency is not having to make adjustments to compensate for the current spike in fuel prices.
KRT operates a bulk fuel purchasing program to lock in prices for its own fleet of buses and vans, as well as the fleets of dozens of government agencies across Kanawha County.
Last November, KRT solicited bids to cover two years worth of gasoline and diesel fuel supplies, and locked in per-gallon prices of $2.38 for gasoline and $2.53 for diesel through November of this year. From November 2022 to November 2023, the price will be $2.31 for gasoline and $2.47 for diesel.
"We're thrilled to be getting what is essentially two gallons for the price of one" at today's prices, said Hill.