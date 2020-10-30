The City of Dunbar will be voting for city councilors and a new mayor in the upcoming general election.
Mayor Bill Cunningham is not seeking reelection. Cunningham was appointed to the mayor’s post by Dunbar City Council in 2017, after former mayor Terry Greenlee resigned to take a job with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. At the time of his appointment, Cunningham, a former city councilman, said he would not seek a second term.
Scott E. Elliot, Greg Hudson and Roger Wolfe are on the ballot seeking to replace Cunningham.
Each of the city's wards are represented by two councilors.
In the Ward 1 race for Dunbar City Council, incumbents Steve Arnott and Mike Scipio are seeking reelection. Anthony Krise is also running for one of the two seats.
In Ward 2, incumbent Greg Hudson is not seeking reelection to run for mayor; however incumbent Doug Fleshman is running for reelection. Katherine S. McCormick, Michael A. Buckalew and Robert (Bob) Yeager are also on the ballot for this ward.
In Ward 3, incumbent Connie Thompson is not seeking reelection and is running for the city clerk position, however incumbent Greg Wolfe is running for reelection. Sharon Kay Haynes is on the ballot seeking the second seat in this ward.
In Ward 4, incumbents Linda Boggess and James Hughes are seeking reelection. Jeremy Keith Boggess and Kylan Wilson are on the ballot running for these seats.
For the city clerk position, incumbent Connie Fulknier is seeking reelection against Ward 3 councilwoman Connie Thompson.