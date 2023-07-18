A Dunbar woman has been arrested and charged with child neglect causing death after a 2-year-old in her care died after becoming trapped between a queen-size mattress and a portable playpen.
Brittany Napier, 31, was arrested Monday and appeared in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, where her bond was set at $250,000. She is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail.
A criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court alleges Napier placed a queen-sized mattress on top of a portable playpen while the child was inside. The child was found pinned between the mattress and the top rail of the playpen, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Dunbar Police responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Parkway Drive on July 11 after a 911 call reported a child was not breathing. The child was pronounced dead at Thomas Memorial Hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, investigators learned that Napier, who resides at the home, had been babysitting the child for “a few days” and “the child was in her care at the time of death.”
On Friday, the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office asked the Sheriff’s Office to take the lead on the investigation with assistance from Dunbar police.
During a news conference Monday, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford praised the cooperation of the agencies and noted the difficult circumstances of the case.
“It’s a tragic event that we’re here talking about You have a 2-year-old whose life was definitely cut too short,” Crawford said. “Our heartfelt sympathies, and thoughts and prayers, go out to the family.”
Crawford added, “It’s a difficult time. Obviously, they’re wanting answers. We’ll try to give them the answers and the closure that they deserve.”
Child neglect resulting in death is a felony that carries a possible prison sentence of 3-to-15 years and fines of up to $3,000.
Though an arrest has been made, Crawford said, the investigation is continuing. He asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 or submit a tip online at kanawhasheriff.us.
