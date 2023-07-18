Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Dunbar woman has been arrested and charged with child neglect causing death after a 2-year-old in her care died after becoming trapped between a queen-size mattress and a portable playpen.

Brittany Napier, 31, was arrested Monday and appeared in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, where her bond was set at $250,000. She is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

