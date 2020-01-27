Eagle takes flight during Hunting and Fishing Show

A highlight of last weekend's West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, was the release of a bald eagle that had recovered from a fractured wing.
Jerry Lynch, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, released Wanbli over the Elk River from the balcony of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday. Wanbli, a 10-month-old bald eagle, had been at the West Virginia Raptor Rehabilitation Center, in Fairmont, healing a fractured wing after Lynch and his wife, Kathleen, rescued him from the side of U.S. 35, near Point Pleasant, in July 2019.
The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show concluded Sunday.