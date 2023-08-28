A rain blitzkrieg pounded Eastern Kanawha County early Monday, wiping houses off their foundations on Winifrede Hollow, near Chesapeake, wreaking havoc on nearby Slaughter’s Creek and swamping Witcher Creek, on the other side of the Kanawha River.
One Winifrede resident possessed an aerial photo that showed a small blue house swept against a larger one. Two cars bobbed in the water. The blue house floated. Water had reached past the halfway point on two others.
All told, property damage ran high but injuries mercifully low. No fatalities were reported.
A Kanawha County Metro 911 social post said 22 water rescues had been performed early in the day, but those numbers waned as the day went on and the water began to recede.
“People don’t want to evacuate,” said Rod Johnson, the Kanawha County Emergency Management Services coordinator. “They want to stay right where they are.”
By late afternoon, a Kanawha County Emergency Operations Center spokesman said the center did not have firm numbers on evacuations. An East Bank volunteer firefighter said eight people and a dog had been pulled out of Slaughter’s Creek.
At Winifrede, 77-year-old Connie Alderman did accept a ride out on Dustin Bostic’s trusty side-by-side. The water had receded enough by then to take the railroad track path.
Alderman’s daughter, Suzanne Britt, 48, began the day by attempting to take her mother to the airport. They were bound for a trip to see friends in Tampa, Florida — an irony within two calamities. Hurricane Idalia is expected to hit Florida by Wednesday.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Alderman said, appearing shaken by the experience. “I feel so sorry for anybody who lives up here. Trees were sliding off the hill. A tiny blue house got swept away. I’m blessed I made it out.”
Bostic had use of his side-by-side because of a daring decision he’d made in the worst of the rain. He stampeded out of the hollow, water reaching near the top of his vehicle door.
“You gotta do what you gotta do,” he said. He spoke of houses washed away and trailers thrown around like toys.
Alderman uses oxygen. She had lost power. Batteries powered her machine. Ambulance workers administered continuous oxygen once Bostic dropped her off. She said she still wanted to make the trip to Tampa, if possible, to see the family friends.
“Friends are even better,” she said, calmer by then and with a knowing smile, “because you pick them.”
Lack of death and injury did not jibe with what will surely be colossal property damage. Misty Jarrett, 55, said Monday that she hoped her house on Slaughter’s Creek was still in one piece.
Jarrett said it had just begun raining when she reported to work at 4:30 a.m. at the Quincy Walmart. A few hours later, she stood worrying at an area car dealership because a central bridge was under water and she couldn’t get past the Turnpike underpass. Emergency officials had it blocked off.
“I’m just glad my husband and dogs got out,” she said. “That’s all I’m worried about.”
Eventually, authorities let Slaughter’s Creek residents back into their neighborhood. Water had receded under the bridge linking them to their houses.
On Witcher Creek — closer to Charleston off U.S. 60 — folks didn’t get a bargain either. A thick coat of mud covered everything. A stink had already begun to waft.
One vacant lot had quickly become home to a mound of mud and debris. A Gazette-Mail videographer shot pictures of trees smashed against bridges and trash piled up against them. A dumpster got deposited about a quarter-mile away.
One woman waited to be picked up, in no danger but incapable of moving.
Amid the chaos, a mother and son shared a moment.
Tiffany Chestnut, 35, and her two sons were preparing for a school day when a relative called. “Can you get out?” the relative wanted to know.
At the time, Chestnut could. That quickly changed. She gathered her sons up in a mad dash, ventured to the road leading out of the hollow and quickly realized she wasn’t going anywhere. The rising water beat them back. They waited in their car, across the street, for the water to recede.
Was she scared?
“Absolutely, but I wasn’t going to let them see that,” she said of her kids.
Adrian, her 15-year-old son, saw it, though.
“It’s nature,” he said. “You can’t stop it. She was scared, panicking. I don’t blame her.”
Adrian held a turtle the water had washed up, along with huge crawdads and salamanders. In a moment that needed levity, he supplied it.
“I named him Mitch McConnell,” he said.
