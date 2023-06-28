To Bill Taylor, Coonskin Park’s throwback golf course is a futuristic step.
“To see something like this in Charleston is encouraging,” Taylor said Wednesday as he and buddies Tom Thomas and Jeff Proctor played the new nine-hole course. “I hope they can keep it up. It’s never going to be boring. It’s sufficiently challenging without being overly challenging.”
The three friends worked for years together at Columbia Gas. Taylor plays about twice a week in Lexington, South Carolina, where he retired.
“His wife never sees him,” Thomas said jokingly.
“Yeah ... what’s her name?” Taylor said, smiling. Go ahead and use the quote, he told a reporter. “She’d expect me to say that.”
Coonskin provided the three pals a place to joke around, as well as more interest than a typical par-3 course would offer, including Coonskin’s former layout. The old course had its benefits -- the simple, flat template did not leave a beginner in thick rough, swaying fescue grass or embedded in one of the contoured mounds that surround greens.
Six of the nine holes are shorter than 100 yards, but the super-plush greens have inclines and declines. One hole has a sand trap.
“I have mixed feelings [about the new course],” said Wayne Williams of Elkview, playing with friend Gene Zdrojewski, 76, of St. Albans. “I like it, but it’s far more challenging for me. I’m in the beginners’ stage.”
A good shot is just that, he said, but a bad shot leaves his predicament equal to that of, well, a lost ball in the high weeds. It takes some getting out of.
“It places a premium on shot quality,” he said.
But Zdrojewski proved that a deft chip shot can indeed be executed from the side of an elevated green. It landed only a couple of feet from the cup. At about the same time, Williams shouted “I found it!,” having discovered his wayward tee shot.
But beginners shouldn’t despair, Proctor said.
“You’re learning how to hit those short irons,” he said, referring to higher-numbered irons in a bag designed for short approach shots. “You might spend a lot of time looking for your ball in the rough, but, if you keep at it, you’ll get better.”
Players aren’t permitted to ride carts or even use a pull cart. That’s somewhat of an issue for Zdrojewski, who has mobility problems.
The new course has been well received. It is drawing about 75 golfers a day, most after 4 p.m. One correction to be made is fairway grass, which didn’t fully take root, but that problem isn’t a death knell.
Greens fees are $20, and $10 for each additional round played that day. Hours are 8 a.m. until the last tee time of 7 p.m.
Weekdays after 4 p.m. are busy, said clubhouse manager Brad Maschari, as are Saturday and Sunday mornings. He sees the course as a happy medium between difficult and easy.
“It’s a resort-quality course in a public park,” he said. “It’ll improve your game.”
Dave Pope is the longtime golf chairman for the Kanawha County Parks Commission. He said the course is tougher, but not PGA difficult.
“It’s an homage to the old-time architects,” Pope said, mentioning that each hole resembles holes at famous courses. “Every green has a run up, an entrance to the green.”
The course renovation cost $1.2 million, with nearly $1 million coming from federal American Rescue Plan money and the rest from the Kanawha County Commission.
“I’m glad they did it,” Zdrojewski said. “This is nice. I’m glad to pay the $20.”
