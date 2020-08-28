The outreach group created to increase community engagement in Charleston’s marginalized communities met last week and identified education as a significant barrier that people in the community who are seeking care often face.
LaKeisha Barron-Brown and Pastor Letari Thompson hold leadership positions with the 25-person Charleston Council for Outreach and Empowerment, or C-COrE, composed of mostly Black residents. They said many members were surprised by the number of health and care services other members brought up.
Barron-Brown said the discussion showed there is a greater need for community linkage in Charleston.
“If one is not aware of the resources that are here, it’s not that we’re failing the citizens, but how can we link up together so we can provide a better opportunity for all people and to be able to address some of these issues,” she said.
One component of community linkage is not blaming people who experience homelessness, poverty or mental health crises for their weaknesses, but identifying and supporting their strengths, she said.
“I think being able to do the community linkage and not just look at a person for being homeless, but look at reasons why and identify the positive changes that can be made in one’s life I think is very important, as well,” Barron-Brown said.
Thompson, senior pastor at the Metropolitan Baptist Church, said while education is important for those living with physical or mental health ailments, it’s also critical for members of the community to educate themselves about people who are disadvantaged.
“There’s a great need just for education about the resources, education about services that are available, [and] really also education about various cultures, because I think there’s a gap there,” he said. “I think that will help us to be more kind to one another.”
On Sunday, Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer after breaking up a fight. Thompson said those types of injustices give community members the chance to be a voice for those who often aren’t listened to.
“Just the willingness to educate oneself and to speak out and to be a voice that’s saying, ‘What happened, there’s no way to justify it, it was wrong.’ Being able to be a voice like that is a tremendous help,” he said.
Barron-Brown said it’s difficult to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and learn the struggles they face, and it’s easier to identify and fight the systemic barriers facing marginalized communities.
“Being able to be sympathetic and empathetic to the needs, the fear, the frustration, the concerns that people have, I think is the most important. The only way you can do that is to educate,” she said.
In last week’s meeting, the group discussed bettering relationships with law enforcement, including implicit bias, mental health services and providing activities for youth to keep busy.
Members of the public are encouraged to reach out to group members and discuss ideas for the community. Barron-Brown can be reached at mv.lbarron@gmail.com, and Thompson can be reached at revldt72@gmail.com.
The C-COrE leadership team includes: Sue Barazi, Barron-Brown, Courtney Campbell, Miles Cary, Marlon Collins and Thompson. Additional members include: Jason Booker, Luciana Britton, Becky Ceperley, Tré Clark, Tray Coleman, Chenelle Coy-Williams, Shawn Cunningham, Christina Dalton, Michael Farmer, Theresa Galloway, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Jasmine Gray, Kayonjra Guerrant, Tiffany Jones, Duke Jordan, Parnel Legros, Larry Moore, David Payne, Tamara Rizk, Shannon Robinson, William Schwartz, Jeff Sikorovsky, Victor Urecki, Brianna Washington, Eddie Whitehead and Tiffany Williams.