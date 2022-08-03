Eight people have filed to run as third-party candidates for Charleston City Council during the November general election.
Monday was the deadline for third-party candidates file for the general election. Those candidates were required to collect signatures of ward residents equal to 10% of the votes cast for that position in the last election, not fewer than 25, assistant city clerk Nicole Smith said.
In the city council’s at-large race, Michael Husson is running as an independent candidate and Jerry “JD” Tucker is running as a Libertarian.
Husson and Tucker will face the six winners of May's Democratic primary election (Jennifer Pharr, Caitlin Cook, Becky Ceperley, Joe Solomon, Emmett Pepper and Shawn Taylor) and four Republican candidates (Larry Malone, Mark Sadd, Courtney Persinger and John Bsharah).
In Ward 1, Sheena Griffith is running as an independent against Democrat Pat Jones.
In Ward 6, Michael Farmer is running as an independent against Democrat Michael Ferrell.
Malyka Knapp-Smith has filed to run as an independent in Ward 8. Smith will face Kathy Rubio, winner of the Democratic primary in that ward.
In Ward 9, Gail Michelson is running as an independent against Democrat Mary Beth Hoover.
Dana Skerbetz has filed to run as an independent in Ward 18. Skerbetz will face Democrat Bobby Brown and Republican Pam Burka.
Brady Campbell has filed to run as an independent in Ward 19, where he currently serves as Republican councilman. He’s running against Councilman Brent Burton, who serves in Ward 13 but ended up in a different ward after the ward lines were redrawn late last year.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
