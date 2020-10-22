The Elk Valley Branch Library is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Thursday.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has been notified of the situation and the West Virginia National Guard is currently onsite performing a thorough cleaning and decontamination of the building. Staff have been encouraged to self-quarantine and the library is expected to reopen Friday, Oct. 30.
Curbside services will also be unavailable during this time. Any holds on library materials will be extended. KCPL online services are still available for patron use.