Nashville sound engineer Wayne Pauley has spent 30 years in the music industry, but he hasn't forgotten his time on the big stage at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.
It was 1987. Pauley had just graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School when his school show choir was invited to be the opening act for Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine in front of tens of thousands of people.
“I was literally fresh out of high school,” Pauley said. “Literally just graduated in June -- this is two months later, and wham. And it changed my life.”
For the past 11 years, Pauley has been the production manager and front of house engineer for country singer Lee Brice. The Elkview native is back at Regatta this year as the city of Charleston relaunches the festival after 14 years.
Pauley is volunteering as a production consultant and “all-around helper” for the event.
“Essentially, when you put on a festival like this, there are a lot of things that you don't know that you don't know,” he said. “So what I brought to the table was, ‘Hey, let me help you with 30-some-odd years of expertise in putting on this exact type of thing.’”
The Regatta has been on Pauley’s mind for years as he looked for a way to give back to the community he said gave him so much.
“I always loved the time I spent here growing up,” he said. “It was a magnificent time to be here in the late '70s and early '80s and even into the late '80s. We just had sort of a magical pool of talent of people our own age. The biggest reason I landed in Nashville was all those people I went to high school with that were very talented, they all moved there.”
Pauley said he started reaching out to close friends about relaunching the Regatta seven or eight years ago, but after eventually reaching a dead end, he let the idea go.
“Then, I don’t know what it was, but during COVID, the pandemic, we had a lot of free time,” he said. “And one of the things that I kept rolling over in my head was there has to be a way to bring this thing back to life.”
He reached out to a friend and relative in Charleston who helped him land a meeting with Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. A city spokeswoman said Pauley met with the mayor and her staff, as well as event staff.
“I thought I was going to have to basically sell the idea [of relaunching the Regatta],” Pauley said. “Little did I know, they'd already sold it. It was already well under way.”
In order for Regatta’s reboot to be successful, Pauley said, this year’s event has to be “better than good.” It’s not just the festivalgoers the city will need to impress, but the artists.
“Those artists are the ones that will go back to their booking agents and their management companies and fan bases and say, ‘Hey, we just played the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. What an amazing experience.' That's how you grow the thing from year to year to year.”
That may seem like pressure, but Pauley doesn’t see it that way.
“I look at it as enthusiasm,” he said. “Like, how do we make this better? How do we get it great? Just the little tiniest detail.”
Pauley said this year's concert lineup -- including country singer Martina McBride, '90s rockers Everclear and rhythm and blues group The Spinners -- are really good. The festival can’t have “mega-headliners” during its first year back, nor would it want to, he said.
“There is a time and a place for everything, and I think these are the perfect artists and acts for a first-year festival,” he said. “If you're a baseball fan, these are all fast balls down the middle. It's a lot easier to hit a fastball.”
Pauley said the Regatta has the potential to grow exponentially. He said he’s seen festivals in the Midwest grow from 5,000 attendees to 50,000.
“I think [the Regatta] has potential to grow as big as the city wants it,” Pauley said. “They're pretty much doing everything right to be honest with you. They're doing everything right. There's a lot of moving parts that have fallen into place.”
Pauley said he hopes that, as the festival grows, so will the local economy.
“The best way to help the city and the state is to bring in money from other places, to bring outside money instead of just basically recycling the same money that's been here for 40 years,” he said. “We have to draw music fans from other cities and other states that want to come here and spend their money. So they bring that money into the infrastructure of the city and the state. That's a huge thing. Otherwise, the economy is not going to turn around here.”
Being back at the Regatta where he had a life-changing experience 35 years ago is both nostalgic and invigorating for Pauley, he said.
“It's humbling to be considered to be a part of something like this, that can and should -- and I believe will -- have a positive impact on the city and the state of West Virginia,” Pauley said.
“I couldn't be more proud to be a part of it.”
The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta opens Thursday and runs through Monday. For information, visit www.charlestonregatta.com.