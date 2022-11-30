Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Employees of two East End businesses expressed relief Wednesday that a nearby convenience store at the center of a Charleston police investigation was forced to close, at least temporarily.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order closing the Par Mar store at 1503 Washington St. E. until further order of the court. Her ruling came after Charleston police arrested six people on drug charges following the execution of search warrants at the store, a residence in the 300 block of Ruffner Avenue and a hotel in downtown Charleston, according to a release from the police department.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

