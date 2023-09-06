Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Charleston City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with an engineering firm to inspect and develop repair recommendations for the city's six parking garages.

The $51,600 agreement covers inspection of the garages' structural and waterproofing qualities by THP Limited. THP will outline recommended repair and maintenance work for 2024-2028.

Stories you might like

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

Recommended for you