Engineering firm to inspect six city-owned parking garages By Ashley Perham aperham@hdmediallc.com Ashley Perham Author email Sep 6, 2023 The Charleston City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with an engineering firm to inspect and develop repair recommendations for the city's six parking garages.The $51,600 agreement covers inspection of the garages' structural and waterproofing qualities by THP Limited. THP will outline recommended repair and maintenance work for 2024-2028.Basic consulting services cost $46,500, but THP recommended and city council members approved additional testing to plan if and when subsequent waterproofing is recommended.Most of the money is coming from the city's parking fund, with the Coliseum and Convention Center covering the cost for their two garages.The following six garages will be included in the study:600 Washington St. East at the Park Place Stadium Cinema503 Virginia St. East next to City Hall915 Quarrier St. East at the City Service Center166 Summers St. across from the Kanawha County Public Library200 Civic Center Drive at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center72 Lee St. East at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center The garages at the Town Center mall are not included in the study.Terri Allen, the city's director of parking, said part of inspection will include consideration of electric vehicles being heavier than gasoline-powered vehicles.Inspections are typically done every five years, according to Tina Stinson, city communications director.Additionally, the council approved purchases for medical supplies and cots for the fire department, and radios and emergency lighting equipment for the police department.A resolution to increase the public comment time allotted at city council meetings was tabled in the Ordinance and Rules Committee due to disagreements on where media should sit. Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.