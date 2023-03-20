Charleston enjoyed a busy winter with a smorgasbord of entertainment in or around the city nearly every week. With spring officially here (according to the calendar, at least), there’s a lot more to come.
Here’s a list of upcoming shows, concerts and events through the start of summer. This is what’s currently scheduled; more will be likely be announced in the coming weeks:
- March 22 — Broadway in Charleston presents modern Celtic dance celebration, “River Dance.” Tickets start at $43.11. To order tickets, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at www.theclaycenter.org.
- March 24-25 — Charleston Ballet presents “Bold Moves” at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. The 2022-2023 season finale is a mixed bill of favorites and original pieces. Tickets start at $30. For information, visit www.thecharlestonballet.com.
- March 25 — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Blockbuster Adventures” at the Clay Center. The ZMM Architects & Engineers Pops Series show will include selections from films such as “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” the “Harry Potter” series and more. Tickets start at $22.50. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
- March 31 — Children’s Theatre of Charleston presents “The Wizard of Oz” at the Clay Center. Additional shows April 1-2. Tickets start at $18.50. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
- April 1 — The Illustrating Appalachia art exhibit opens at the Clay Center. Adult admission is $12; seniors, students and children are $8. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
- April 1 — Comedian Nate Bargatze performs at the Charleston Coliseum and Coliseum. Tickets start at $35.75. For information, visit the box office or Ticketmaster.com.
- April 2 — Mountain Stage at the Culture Center Theater. Guests include Calexico, Steve Forbert, David Wax Museum, David Huckfelt and Anna Mieke. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
- April 5 — Comedian Bert Kreischer performs at the Charleston Coliseum. Tickets start at $35.75. For information, visit the box office or Ticketmaster.com.
- April 13 — Broadway in Charleston presents “Annie” at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $43.11, with limited seating available. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
- April 14 — Sound Checks presents King Calloway at the Clay Center. Tickets are $20. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
- April 15 — The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour stops at the Charleston Coliseum Theatre. Tickets start at $37.50. For information, visit the box office or Ticketmaster.com.
- April 16 — Mountain Stage at the Culture Center Theatre. Guests include Robbie Fulks, the Gibson Brothers, Jaimee Harris, Anna Tivel and more. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
- April 19 — Old Crow Medicine Show performs at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $32.50. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
- April 20 — Artwalk. A free, self-guided tour of downtown Charleston at area businesses and offices. Featuring the work of area artists. For information, visit www.artwalkwv.com.
- April 21 — Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Kinky Boots” at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. Additional shows April 22 and 23, April 28 through April 30. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
- April 21 — The Alban Arts Center presents “Children of Eden” at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. Additional dates include April 22 and 23 and April 28 through April 30. Tickets start at $10. For information, visit www.albanartscenter.com.
- April 22 — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Renewal” at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $16.50. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
- April 28 — David Morris brings his “Hometown Heartbreak Tour” to the Clay Center. Tickets are $39.50. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
- April 28 — A Night of Gospel at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Featuring Jason Crabb with Karen Peck and New River. Tickets start at $20. For information, visit the box office or Ticketmaster.com.
- April 29 — The Friends of Old-Time Music And Dance present Uganda’s “Dance of Hope.” African youth-based arts program exploring “the transformational power of music and dance, capturing the message of hope and resilience that emanate from memorable cross-cultural stage productions and youth outreach.” Tickets start at $10. For information, visit www.footmad.org.
- May 2 — Breaking Benjamin with Bush and Another Day Dawns at the Charleston Coliseum. Tickets start at $35.50. For information, visit the box office or Ticketmaster.com.
- May 6 — West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Bold and Brassy” at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $16.50. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
- May 11 — Blues guitarist Keb’ Mo’ performs at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $28.50. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
- May 12 — Sound Checks presents Marielle Kraft at the Clay Center. Tickets are $23.50. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
- May 14 — Mountain Stage at the Culture Center Theatre. Guests include the Drive-By Truckers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Tomberlin, Eilen Jewel, and Jake Blount and Nic Graceiss. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
- May 18 — ArtWalk. A free, self-guided tour of downtown Charleston at area businesses and offices. Featuring the work of area artists. For information, visit www.artwalkwv.com.
- May 26 — Live on the Levee returns to Haddad Riverfront Park with live concerts Friday nights until Labor Day weekend. Acts TBA. Free.
- May 26 — Vandalia Gathering at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston. Three days of traditional music, dance, arts and crafts. Free. For information, visit www.wvculture.org.
- June 3 — The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held at the Culture Center Theatre. Inductees include Buddy Griffith, The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers, Barbara Nissman, Fuzzy Haskins and Calvin Simon of Parliament, and Winston Walls. Advance tickets are $75. For information, visit www.wvmusichalloffame.com.
- June 4 — Symphony Sunday returns to the University of Charleston lawn for a full day of music, followed by fireworks. Free. For information, visit www.wvsymphony.org.
- June 9 — Charleston’s FestivALL returns to the city for nine days of art, music, dance and more. For information, visit www.festivallcharleston.com.
- June 10 — Sound Checks presents Shelem at the Clay Center. Tickets are $23.50. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
- June 15 — ArtWalk. A free, self-guided tour of downtown Charleston at area businesses and offices. Featuring the work of area artists. For information, visit www.artwalkwv.com.
- June 16 — “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour” stops at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets start at $26. For information, visit the box office or Ticketmaster.com.
- June 16-17 — Yakfest in St. Albans. Music, exhibits, crafters and beer. Free. For information, visit www.yakfestwv.com.
- June 18 — Mountain Stage at the Culture Center Theatre. Guests include Donna the Buffalo, Alisa Amador, David Childers & The Serpents and more. For more information, visit www.mountainstage.org.