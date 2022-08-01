Several events in Kanawha County will mark “National Night Out” on Tuesday.
The annual, nationwide crime and drug prevention event aims to promote “strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work,” the Charleston Police Department said in a news release.
From 6 to 9 p.m., residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.
“This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity,” Matt Peskin, national project coordinator, said in the release. “National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”
An emergency vehicle parade will kick off the night at 5:30 p.m. at Orchard Manor. Charleston-Kanawha Housing will host National Night Out events from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Washington Manor, Orchard Manor, South Park, and Carroll Terrace.
At 8:30 p.m., the Kanawha City neighborhood watch group will host a walking patrol called “Light up the night in Kanawha City.” The group will meet at 37th Street and Staunton Avenue.
The Garrison Avenue Watch Group will host a cookout from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Bigley Ballfield picnic area.
Sgt. Ana Pile, of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, said the department will participate with National Night Out events hosted by the city of St. Albans and the town of Marmet on Tuesday.