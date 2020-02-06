Expansion joint failure halts eastbound traffic on I-64 through at least Friday morning

All eastbound traffic on Interstate 64 has been detoured onto U.S. 60 at the St. Albans exit after an expansion joint failure caused a hole to appear in the deck of the St. Albans-Nitro bridge shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.

The detour is expected to remain in place at least until Friday morning, according to the state Division of Highways.

While I-64's westbound lanes were not affected by the closure, DOH officials advise westbound travelers to be alert for slowdowns as eastbound traffic makes its way through the detour.

The St. Albans-Nitro I-64 bridge is scheduled for replacement and repair work this year as part of a project to expand the Kanawha River crossing to include three lanes of traffic in each direction.

