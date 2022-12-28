Three Kanawha County-owned buildings were damaged when water pipes froze and burst because of the recent extreme cold snap.
Following the "arctic blast" that blew into the area Friday, Kanawha County employees returned to work Tuesday to find broken water lines and damage in two buildings at Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute and in a classroom used by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at Camp Virgil Tate, Steve Neddo, the county’s planning and facilities director, said Wednesday.
County employees were off Friday and Monday for the Christmas holiday.
At the sports complex’s welcome center, a water line in the ceiling froze, and then thawed and burst, sending water down and through the walls and doing a “a lot” of damage, Neddo said.
“It’s a mess,” Neddo said. “And it got in the insulation and ran down the walls. It’s going to take a while. That one is going to be a mess.”
He added that water "ran for a while" out the door of the facility.
One office, a conference room and an entryway in the welcome center were damaged, but another office, a concession stand area and the building’s public bathrooms were not damaged, County Manager Jennifer Herrald said. She said the sports complex’s staff members can continue working in areas of the building that were not damaged.
Neddo said Wednesday that he hadn’t been to the welcome center to survey the damage but, from what he was told, he estimates the damage would cost $10,000 or more, depending on the extent to the damage in the building’s ceiling and walls.
“We’re going to bring Servpro in; that’s what you do,” Neddo said. “You bring them in and hope that you can dry it out. But sometimes, if you can’t get the moisture content down low enough, you do a lot of things addressing that, but if you can’t get it down, you then you just have to rip out, because what’ll happen is mold develops on the inside of the walls.”
If they have to rip out walls, the cost could end up being $20,000 to $30,000, he said.
Neddo said the county’s insurance adjuster has already been to the sports complex to see the damage.
The water line at the welcome center has been repaired. The public bathrooms on the outside of the center can reopen, Neddo said.
He said the building’s problems wouldn’t have been as bad if it had a drop ceiling, instead of being finished with drywall.
“Since we’ve had that building, we haven’t had a cold snap like what we had this last time,” he said. “Literally, that building was built in [20]16 or '17. It’s a fairly new building. I’d say the cold snap kind of caught us. We’re just going to have to revisit how the HVAC is done in that building. We’ll be better the next time. We will be ready. We’re going to address it.”
The cold snap also burst a water pipe in a building that formerly held the golf club at Shawnee and now that holds locker rooms and a concession area downstairs and The Pitch restaurant upstairs, Neddo said.
“It’s just got a flimsy aluminum door over the concession stand there that closes it and I’d say that cold — it just got so cold that the water line inside there froze,” Neddo said.
He added that there was standing water in the building Tuesday morning but crews were working Wednesday to remove it. The building is built of blocks, he said, so he’s not worried about the walls being damaged because of the water.
The city of Dunbar had been managing the building, but will turn it back over to the county on Jan. 1, Neddo said.
“But the County Commission owns the building," he added, "so we’re responsible for major maintenance on it.”
A social media post from The Pitch restaurant on Tuesday said the business plans to reopen Wednesday, Jan. 4, after repairs are made. Neddo said there was no water damage to the restaurant but it didn’t have water, as of Wednesday morning, as workers were making the repairs.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said Wednesday that he’s not aware of another time the pipes have frozen in the building in the past 30 years.
At Camp Virgil Tate, a water pipe burst in the ceiling of a classroom the Sheriff’s Office uses for training after the building lost power, Neddo said.
"We had no power, [but] we didn’t know we had no power because it’s the holidays; no one's out there," Neddo said. "So the heat was off. [The heating and cooling system is] all electric."
Deputies got water out of the building Tuesday morning, but there’s still water in the walls, he said.
“Now we’re going to have to get Servpro there and assess the damage to the walls,” Neddo said. “I haven’t been there, but it’s probably going to be like the others; when you’re gutting walls from top to bottom, it’s going to be expensive.”
While three buildings were damaged, Neddo said, the county is fortunate to have finished installing a new boiler system at the County Courthouse last Wednesday, before the frigid temperatures arrived.
"We knew it was coming," Neddo said of the weather. "So I was down there a lot saying 'Hey boys, it's getting close.'"
Carper said the damages are “just the cost of doing business.” In Ohio, a burst pipe reportedly caused flooding in the Senate chamber.
“I think public buildings all over the country are taking a hell of a hit,” Carper said. “Frankly, I thought it would be worse.”
“On a scale, we got off lucky,” he said.