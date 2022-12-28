Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Three Kanawha County-owned buildings were damaged when water pipes froze and burst because of the recent extreme cold snap. 

Following the "arctic blast" that blew into the area Friday, Kanawha County employees returned to work Tuesday to find broken water lines and damage in two buildings at Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute and in a classroom used by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at Camp Virgil Tate, Steve Neddo, the county’s planning and facilities director, said Wednesday.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

