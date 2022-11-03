Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

More than 50 people on Wednesday took part in the first of three public scoping meetings hosted by the Federal Aviation Administration to acquaint the public with, and begin to gauge its response to, West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s plan to extend its airfield into Coonskin Park.

Those attending the event viewed exhibits detailing the scope of construction the project would entail, explaining why the work is needed and showing how Coonskin Park would be affected.

