The Federal Aviation Administration will host a series of public meetings in early November to provide details on, and answer questions about, West Virginia International Yeager Airport's plan to upgrade its runway and passenger terminal.

A pair of in-person meetings will take place on Nov. 2 and 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Charleston Embassy Suites at 300 Court St., followed by a virtual meeting via Zoom on Nov. 7, also from 6 to 8 p.m.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

