The Federal Aviation Administration will host a series of public meetings in early November to provide details on, and answer questions about, West Virginia International Yeager Airport's plan to upgrade its runway and passenger terminal.
A pair of in-person meetings will take place on Nov. 2 and 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Charleston Embassy Suites at 300 Court St., followed by a virtual meeting via Zoom on Nov. 7, also from 6 to 8 p.m.
The in-person meetings will be conducted in an open-house format, during which project information will be displayed and personnel from the FAA, the airport's staff, and project consultants will be on hand to answer questions. Verbal and written comments from the public about the proposed projects will be accepted during the meetings.
The virtual meeting will provide a question-and-answer session between members of the public and representatives from the FAA, the airport and project consultants.
The meetings are being held as part of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement the FAA is preparing for major construction projects being proposed for the Charleston airport, including:
• Shifting and extending its runway and taxiway to meet FAA design and safety standards, including 1,000-foot safety areas at each end.
• Extending the runway from 6,715 feet to 7,000 feet under an initial phase of development. The airport's long-range plans call for an additional 1,000-foot extension, bringing runway length to 8,000 feet. While current airport operations do not justify federal funding for the second extension, according to the FAA, "probability exists that this justification may materialize within the timeframe that the Environmental Impact Statement will be conducted, or shortly thereafter." Therefore, the FAA will evaluate the long-term runway goal as part of the environmental review.
• Replacing the airport's 70-year-old passenger terminal building with a new three-level structure.
The Draft Environmental Impact Statement will assess the project's purpose and need, identify reasonable alternatives and evaluate impacts to the environment posed by each alternative. The public comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement is open through Nov. 17.
Registration to participate in the Nov. 7 virtual meeting and further information about the proposed projects are available at the project's website, www.yeagerairporteis.com.
Work on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2014, with completion of the final EIS anticipated in the fourth quarter of that year, according to Arlene Salac, an information specialist with the FAA.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.