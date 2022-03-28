In one of Charleston City Council's West Side wards, a two-term councilwoman is seeking reelection against a newcomer.
Jeanine Faegre and Candice Maxwell, both Democrats, are running to represent Ward 5. The winner of the May primary will be unopposed in the November general election.
A West Side native and paralegal, Faegre, 61, said she’s running for what would be her third term on city council to continue to advocate for her community.
“I just want to be the voice for my neighbors,” she said. “It's nothing to do with me. I chose to run because I grew up here in this area. I want to give back to the neighborhood and the community because I love the West Side."
"I’m a West Side girl," she said. "I want to create a positive impact for my neighborhood and the community.”
Faegre said she isn't running on any particular platform or agenda besides listening to the people who elect her.
"I don't have a personal agenda of any sort whatsoever," she said. "I just want to be the voice for my neighbors and my community. And I do listen. I reach out on their opinions, and how they feel about certain issues and issues that affect everyone, especially our youth, and our elderly. Our youth -- they're our future. And I just listen to the majority of those that elect me to be their voice."
Faegre said there are a lot of things that "need to be done in the city for all Charlestonians, really. It’s common knowledge that there’s common crime and disorder problems in the city."
Faegre said there are public safety issues that should be addressed "through a combination of responses." She said some of her elderly neighbors are afraid of going into stores in the city "because they're frightened by the way they get accosted by the vagrancy."
"That's a big concern," she said. "There's a solicitation ordinance in the city, and when you see [signs saying] no solicitation, that should be adhered to by the businesses and our police department. It doesn't seem to be working. There has to be another alternative."
Maxwell, 31, is studying for her master’s degree in counseling.
Maxwell said her background working and volunteering for nonprofit organizations, including as a substance use education volunteer for the West Virginia Council of Churches, helped inspire her to run for council.
“I've lived in Charleston a long time,” Maxwell said. “And there's just some things that have to be done on a legal, city level. I find myself as the years go on, especially with COVID, incredibly frustrated with certain things that I would just love to be able to work on in a better capacity because those are things that have to be dealt with on a city level.”
Maxwell said she’s passionate about helping the city’s homeless population, many of whom have mental health problems.
“We need medical services and mental services for people who can't normally afford those situations,” Maxwell said. “We need inpatient facilities where people can be taken care of. That is a large part of our situation.”
Maxwell is among a group of nine Charleston Can’t Wait candidates backing a platform that includes establishing a city minority affairs office and a municipal broadband system, and decriminalizing harm reduction to include providing drug users a safe injection site.
Maxwell said in addition to the Charleston Can't Wait platform, she wants the city to get better at sustaining its infrastructure and amenities, like splash pads, it installs.
“It really does seem like there needs to be consideration in the budget for sustainability,” she said. “If we're going to make something cool, we need to take care of it. Otherwise, I'm just imagining those really cool statues across from the Summer Street garage. If we don't take care of this park, it’s going to be terrifying."